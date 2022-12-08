ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2Qg6_0jc7mwwM00

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones.

Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported.

She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members.

Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for citizens missing abroad. Her family and members of the Facebook group are urging California Senator Alex Padilla and Congresswoman Jackie Speier to help in the search.

Speier told SFGate in a statement, “I am actively engaged in the case and in daily contact with the family and various federal agencies. It is imperative that we do everything possible to find Monica.”

The missing woman’s brother, Gustavo De Leon, thanked members of the Facebook group for their efforts in the search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Kh0_0jc7mwwM00
She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, when she went missing on Nov. 29.
Facebook / Help Us Find Monica D

The missing woman’s brother, Gustavo De Leon, also shared a post on the Facebook page, thanking those who have searched and contacted California officials for their support.

“You have been as subtle as a sledge hammer but I think that’s what we needed to get people stateside more involved,” he wrote. “My family cannot thank you all enough. I ask that you continue to do what you’ve been doing until we get Monica back home.”

The 29-year-old was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. She reportedly is about 5-feet-5-inches tall and has short black hair with blonde highlights.

It’s unclear if De Leon was visiting or living in Mexico at the time of her disappearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJQa7_0jc7mwwM00
Officials have not shared whether De Leon was living in or visiting Mexico at the time of her disappearance.
Facebook / Help Us Find Monica D
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcP8G_0jc7mwwM00
A Facebook group dedicated to searching for De Leon has gained over 600 members since it was created.
Facebook / Help Us Find Monica D

Her dog was apparently left in the street at the time of her abduction, according to the Facebook group.

It was not immediately clear whether someone saw her being taken or if it was discovered through surveillance video after the fact.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Baby recovered alive after being cut from missing Mexican woman’s womb

An 8-months-pregnant Mexican woman died after a couple cut her open to rip out her unborn baby — who was miraculously rescued alive, according to officials. Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez, 20, was last seen last Wednesday after heading to meet a woman she’d chatted to online who’d promised to give her hand-me-down baby clothes, local authorities said. After Vazquez went missing, her husband alerted cops to the online chats, which showed she had planned to meet the woman at a pharmacy near her home in the eastern state of Veracruz, local reports said. Surveillance footage showed the mom-to-be meeting the suspect outside the...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets

A newly elected judge in New Mexico has been found shot dead along with her pets in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and a former Los Alamos County Commissioner, was found dead Friday after a friend alerted police to a “troubling message” from Albert’s husband, the Albuquerque Journal reports, citing a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “[Eric] Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” the spokeswoman was quoted saying. Deputies reportedly found the bodies of several dogs and a cat at the couple’s home. Local news outlet KOAT reports that dispatch tapes obtained from the sheriff’s office revealed deputies being told: “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”Read it at Albuquerque Journal
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Teen who went missing while doing school project at California rest stop is found dead

A teenager who went missing at a rest stop in California this week has been found dead, authorities say.Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared on Wednesday after going to work on a school project at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook.When he didn’t return or contact family, more than three dozen search and rescue officers with canine units were sent out to search for him on Thursday.His body was found in a “remote wooded area” on Thursday afternoon, the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom

Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Family, friends fear for Bay Area woman abducted in Mexico

SAN MATEO -- Concerns were mounting among family and friends over the whereabouts of Monica De Leon, a Bay Area woman who was abducted on the streets of Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico, in late November.A flyer posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating the 29-year-old says she was last seen walking her dog in the city near Guadalajara while visiting on Nov. 29. She was reportedly forced into a van while on her way to a local gym around 5 p.m.Since that time, her family has grown frustrated with local authorities in Tepatitlán de Morelos."We would ask Mexican officials...
SAN MATEO, CA
New York Post

School principal who killed himself at Disneyland wanted to end ‘toxic’ marriage: report

The California school principal who jumped to his death at Disneyland after leaving a chilling suicide note decided to end his life because of a “toxic” relationship with his “abusive” wife, his daughter said in a shocking new interview. Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach, Calif., elementary schools for 22 years, took the fatal leap Saturday — two days before he was due in court on child endangerment and battery charges. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Brittany Christensen, one of his three children from a previous marriage, claimed his current wife, Marlena, had...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
New York Post

Missing woman Jasmine Pace found dead — boyfriend charged with murder

A missing 22-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead Thursday — a day after her college student boyfriend was charged with her murder when bloody evidence was found in his home. The body of Jasmine Pace was found along Suck Creek Road in Chattanooga after she was last seen on surveillance video leaving her mother’s home on Nov. 22, Local 3 News reported. Police found Pace’s remains a day after her boyfriend, University of Tennessee Chattanooga student Jason Chen, was charged with murder, according to News Channel 9. When police searched his apartment, they found blood stains in the living room, bathroom, and bedroom,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
International Business Times

Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother

A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Upworthy

11-year-old girl stops potential kidnapping attempt using family's 'code word' system

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 19, 2021. It has since been updated. Arizona police praised a family's clever way of teaching their daughter what to do when approached by strangers after the nifty trick saved the child from a potential kidnapping attempt. In a warning posted to Facebook after the child's narrow escape, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office revealed that a deputy responded to a home in the North Pecan Creek neighborhood to investigate an attempted luring. "At 3:45 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking with a friend near a park in the neighborhood when a man, driving a white SUV, pulled up next to them. The man told the girl that her [brother was] in a serious accident and she needed to go with him," the post read.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
New York Post

California man shoots neighbor’s dog dead for chasing squirrel into his yard

A California man is mourning the loss of the family’s beloved Labrador retriever, who was shot dead by a ruthless neighbor after the dog chased a squirrel into his yard. Marlon Caballero, of Pomona, told Fox LA that the family’s 8-year-old dog was shot dead on Sunday — just two weeks after they moved to the neighborhood. The devastated man said he pleaded with his neighbor to let him get his pooch after he shot him three times, but the heartless man refused. “I’m pleading with the neighbor, ‘Hey, please give me my dog, let me have my dog. I can save him...
POMONA, CA
AMY KAPLAN

Family of Woman Decapitated at National Park seeking $140 Million

According to the New York Post, the family of a woman killed at a Utah National Park more than two years ago is asking the courts to award them $140 million for her death. "Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo," the outlet reported.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy