The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on a Steady Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Inflation has been the biggest cause of concern this year but consumer sentiment has been slowly improving lately, thanks to a drop in the cost of living. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in December. A lot of factors are responsible for consumer sentiment...
Zacks.com
3 Non-Energy S&P 500 Stocks With Enough Energy to Boost Returns
The Oil/Energy industry has undoubtedly been the best-performing S&P 500 sector in 2022, making up for huge losses in other sectors of the index. The space has generated a total return of nearly 25.9% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s decline of around 18.8%. The rise in oil and...
4 Chip Stocks That Are Down and out This December
Macroeconomic headwinds and recently imposed regulations on chip sales have marred the chip and semiconductor industry’s performance. In this backdrop, it could be wise to avoid chip stocks NVIDIA (NVDA),...
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
Zacks.com
5 Dow Stocks That Helped the Index Minimize Loss in 2022
Rising inflation and fears of a recession have roiled the U.S. stock markets for most of 2022. The global economy has been rattled by the Ukraine war, lingering supply chain troubles and a sweeping energy crisis in Europe. Aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation have kept investors on tenterhooks.
Zacks.com
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy United Airlines (UAL)
UAL - Free Report) is benefiting from a steady recovery in domestic and leisure air-travel demand. Owing to buoyant air-travel demand, United Airlines anticipates total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to increase 24-25% in the December-end quarter from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days. Banco ntander Brasil (. BSBR...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Utility Stocks to Stay Safe in a Likely Volatile Week
We are in the last month of a disappointing 2022. Record-high inflation and its consequence in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have pushed investors’ confidence down to its nadir. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Zacks.com
Time to Buy These Global Food Stocks for 2023?
MDLZ - Free Report) With operations in more than 80 countries outside of the United States, Mondelez International is worthy of investors’ consideration and currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Mondelez International's operating segments include – Latin America, Asia, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and North America....
Zacks.com
5 Hot ETFs of Last Week
SPY - Free Report) , Invesco QQQ Trust (. VOO - Free Report) , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (. AGG - Free Report) and iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (. IWF - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last week. After a strong start to December, Wall...
