Burien, WA

Tri-Med Ambulance donates numerous toys to Fire District’s Holiday Outreach

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmsW8_0jc7mnF300

Matt Gau from Tri-Med Ambulance delivered again in a big way for King County Fire District No. 2’s 2022 Holiday Outreach by donating numerous toys on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3F0B_0jc7mnF300
Matt Gau (left) and Randy McCaleb (right), surrounded by donated toys.

Gau has donated ALL of the toys for the district’s Outreach Program over the past three years.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Tri-Med for our annual open house event, Kids’ Day,” Capt. George Stoess told The B-Town Blog. “Tri-Med provides toys for kids that complete a scavenger hunt while learning about fire safety. When we had to cancel this annual event due to Covid concerns, we reached out to Matt to see if he would be interested in helping with our Holiday Outreach and without hesitation the answer was YES.”

King County Fire District #2 would like to say thank you to Matt Gau and Tri-Med Ambulance for their support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afbKL_0jc7mnF300

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Fire District’s Holiday Outreach program will run through Dec. 20, 2022, and you can help by donating cash or checks at Fire Station 28 Headquarters, located at 900 SW 146 Street in Burien (map below):

Seattle, WA
Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

