Mary Ann Moore
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – On December 3, 2022, Mary Ann Moore, 63, entered through the gates of heaven after a brief illness. Mary Ann was a 1977 graduate of Coxsackie-Athens High School. She worked for the N.Y.S. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation for eight years and then transitioned to provide childcare for friends and family. She loved spending time with her two grandchildren, Emma and Jack. She enjoyed shopping and walking the malls, watching her daytime soaps, and evening TV shows. After spending most of her life in New York, she and husband retired to Florida where they lived a very active lifestyle. She will always be remembered by her smile, hair, nails and very fashionable wardrobe.
Bondz Music closing in Wildwood
What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!. What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big...
Susan Diane Barth
Susan Diane Barth, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born October 15, 1944 in Louisville, KY to Arthur Chester Lauer, Jr. and Margaret Nan (nee Breidenthal) Lauer. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, James Louis. She is survived by...
David Alan Silverstein
David Alan Silverstein, 77, The Villages, Florida passed away on December 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida surrounded by his family. David was born on May 12, 1945 in the Bronx, New York to his parents Saul Silverstein and Sadye (Feinberg) Silverstein. He grew up in Jackson Heights, Queens, where he enjoyed spending time working in his father’s candy store and spending summers in the Catskills with his cousins.
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter Count commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
Two members of Wildwood Police Department honored for efforts to help community
Two members of the Wildwood Police Department have been honored for their efforts to help the local community. Police Chief Randy Parmer gave a special salute at Monday’s Wildwood Commission meeting to Officer Crystal Acevedo and Evidence Custodian Jessica Farley. Both women were honored with Impact Awards for coordinating...
Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money
After reading your letter, I was angry. Angry at you, not the man who was begging. You seem to have it all figured out. All the details about this man’s situation. A bit presumptuous of you, don’t you think? I’m so tired of judgmental people. You need to count your blessings and mind your own business.
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
Villager arrested in ongoing property dispute after apparently ugly divorce
A Villager has been arrested in an ongoing property dispute after an apparently ugly divorce. Charles Edgar Juhasz, 71, now living in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested Monday at the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell. He is facing felony charges of burglary and theft. Juhasz and his wife...
Arbutus Boyd Rasnick
Arbutus Boyd Rasnick, 89, of Summerfield, Florida passed away December 10, 2022, at her Summerfield, Florida home. She was the wife of the late Clovis Nolan Rasnick who preceded her in March 2012. Arbutus was born in Davenport, Virginia, a daughter of the late Elbert and Eunice Boyd. She moved...
Mischief maker charged with breaking window at home of deceased Villager
A mischief maker has been charged with breaking a window at the home of a deceased Villager. Ronnie Phillips, 41, is already facing charges after a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. He is facing an additional charge of criminal mischief after a neighbor reported a smashed window at...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming to Beaumont development in Wildwood
A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is coming to the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood. The Wildwood Commission gave its blessing Monday morning to the 1,440-square-foot restaurant to be built near the intersection of Penrose Place and Sundance Trail in the development across from Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The restaurant will include a drive-through service lane and an outdoor patio seating area.
Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills
A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
DUI arrest tossed out of court in case of Bad Parking at Sam’s Club
A drunk driving case has been tossed out of court in a situation in which Bad Parking led to the suspect’s arrest at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake. The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case of 51-year-old Leonard Izera Durham of Leesburg, who was arrested June 10 on a charge of driving under the influence.
Rural residents battling development want commissioner barred from voting
Rural residents battling a housing development want a commissioner barred from voting on its proposed annexation. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round Monday night when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Lady Lake Commission. However, the planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity and the commission is not bound by its decision.
Sumter commissioners to decide bitterly contested rezoning issue near Royal
A controversial plan to rezone hundreds of acres of farmland for industrial use near the historic black community of Royal is back before Sumter County commissioners for final action after review by state agencies. Commissioners will consider a scaled-back version of the plan at their meeting Tuesday night at the...
Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman
A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman. Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
