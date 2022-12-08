Read full article on original website
UFC 282 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 282 event is co-headlined by a lightweight matchup featuring fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon. Pimblett (19-3 MMA) has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2021. During that stretch ‘The Baddy’ has scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.
Magomed Ankalaev opens up on UFC 282 post-fight interview: “I know I won that fight”
Magomed Ankalaev has cleared the air following his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. Ankalaev and Blachowicz stepped up on short notice to save the UFC 282 card. They fought for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The title was vacated by Jiří Procházka, who suffered a shoulder injury while preparing for a planned rematch with Glover Teixeira.
Bryce Mitchell reacts after suffering submission loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282: “It really wasn’t me out there”
Bryce Mitchell has issued a statement after suffering his first career loss to Ilia Topuria at Saturday’s UFC 282 event in Las Vegas. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ was coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most previous effort at March’s UFC 272 event.
Dana White implores fans to “call the commission” over concerns that the Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon fight was rigged
UFC president Dana White has dismissed a fan for showing frustration at Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win over Jared Gordon. Over the years, Dana White has never been one to shy away from a debate. In equal measure, he’s never turned a blue eye to controversy – at least, not that often.
Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon share wholesome exchange backstage following their battle at UFC 282 (Video)
Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon embraced following their UFC 282 showdown. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC 282. After three rounds of action, Pimblett was awarded the unanimous decision victory. With Pimblett’s brash...
Anthony Smith reacts to losing Jamahal Hill fight, believes the UFC owes him “a favor”
Anthony Smith isn’t sure what is next for him. Smith was supposed to headline a UFC Fight Night card on March 11 against Jamahal Hill. Yet, on Saturday after Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt ended in a draw, the promotion made Glover Teixeira vs. Hill to headline UFC 283 for the vacant belt.
Jake Paul slams Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282
Jake Paul has slammed Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282. UFC 282 took place this past Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The lightweight co-main event featured Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA). It was a controversial unanimous decision win for ‘The Baddy’ that has everyone talking. With the win, the Brit remains undefeated in the UFC.
Darren Till reacts following submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282
Darren Till has reacted after suffering a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at tonight’s UFC 282 event in Las Vegas. Till (18-5-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native had suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most previous Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.
Jamahal Hill reveals Anthony Smith will help him train for Glover Teixeira fight at UFC 283: “All the credit goes to him”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill will be bringing an interesting name into his training camp. ‘Sweet Dreams’ has been out of action since a knockout victory over Thiago Santos in August. Following that win, Hill was scheduled to face Anthony Smith in March. The pair were expected to headline a Fight Night main event, but that will no longer happen.
John McCarthy told his son who was a judge for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon he got it wrong: “I think they got influenced by what the crowd was into”
John McCarthy believes Jared Gordon should’ve gotten his hand raised at UFC 282. Gordon was facing Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282 in an intriguing lightweight scrap. Many expected the Brit to win and remain undefeated but the fight was much closer than many thought. When...
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov takes aim at Dana White following split draw in UFC 282 main event
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov sent UFC president Dana White a demanding message following the controversial split draw between his fighter Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282. Kadyrov didn’t hold back towards White in a social media post on Sunday. He referred to the decision as “dirty” and...
Glover Teixeira reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Glover Teixeira has thanked the universe after being awarded the next shot at the vacant light heavyweight title in Brazil at UFC 283 next month. Teixeira was in attendance this past weekend at UFC 282, which saw Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev go toe-to-toe in the main event for his former light heavyweight championship. Having been promised to face the winner, Teixeira was eager to sit cageside to get a closer glimpse at the man who he would challenge next.
Paddy Pimblett reacts to criticism over his UFC 282 win against Jared Gordon: “It’s annoying me a lot”
Paddy Pimblett is aware of the criticism following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon and he’s responded. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout went the distance and Pimblett earned scores of 29-28 from all three judges at Octagon side. The general consensus is that the judges got this one wrong. Of the 24 media members who sent in their score totals to MMADecisions.com, only one had Pimblett winning the fight.
Justin Gaethje accuses Dave Portnoy of slander following claims that he was hanging out with “warlord” Ramzan Kadyrov
Justin Gaethje has gone after Barstool’s Dave Portnoy after it was claimed that he visited Chechnya at the invitation of Ramzan Kadyrov. The presence of Dave Portnoy as a fan of both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann has rubbed some people the wrong way. However, it’s nothing in comparison to the impact Ramzan Kadyrov has had on mixed martial arts.
VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
UFC President Dana White discusses the ongoing betting investigation involving James Krause: “I’m not worried at all”
UFC President Dana White is showing no concern about an ongoing betting investigation including James Krause. Krause has come under fire after Darrick Minner’s UFC Vegas 64 loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Minner is coached by Krause, who has openly admitted to betting on fights. Suspicion grew after Minner went from being a slight betting underdog in the fight to Nuerdanbieke becoming a sudden -420 favorite. Initially, it appeared Minner suffered a knee injury during the fight, but news of his issue was allegedly leaked by his camp just hours before the bout.
Chael Sonnen believes Paddy Pimblett has all the weapons to “be a future champion” despite his controversial win at UFC 282
Chael Sonnen believes Paddy Pimblett has all the weapons to ‘be a future champion’. It was Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) this past weekend in the co-main lightweight fight at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a very controversial decision, Pimblett was awarded the unanimous decision win.
Stephen Thompson reveals Kamaru Usman possibly out of trilogy fight with Leon Edwards due to hand injury
It appears that Leon Edwards’s trilogy with Kamaru Usman might need to wait. In August at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, the two welterweights faced off. The bout was a rematch of their prior encounter at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015. In that outing, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Sean Strickland reacts to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of UFC President Dana White: “Dana is a business man and we are the cattle”
UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has reacted to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of Dana White. It’s been an eventful few days for the UFC president, mainly due to their pay-per-view offering last Saturday. Both of the top two bouts on UFC 282 in Las Vegas were highly controversial. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett eeked out a decision victory over Jared Gordon. That’s despite many believing ‘The Baddy’ deserved his first loss in the promotion.
Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett’s performance at UFC 282 will hurt his star power: “He will still be as big as he was before”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett’s fight at UFC 282 will impact his star power. Last weekend at UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett beat Jared Gordon via unanimous decision. However, given how controversial his victory was, many aren’t all too thrilled with ‘The Baddy’.
