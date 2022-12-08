Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment
Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
Social Security update: Monthly SSI payment worth $841 to arrive Thursday for millions
Supplemental Security Income recipients will begin receiving their first of two December payments on Thursday. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on Dec. 30, equaling a total of $1,755 for the month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
IRS warns Americans about $600 threshold to report PayPal, Venmo, Cash App payments
The IRS is warning Americans that Venmo, PayPal, Cash App and other third-party payment networks must report payments of $600 or more to the IRS and taxpayers must report them on their 2022 tax return. According to the agency, taxpayers should receive a Form 1099-K, Payment Card and Third Party...
Lawmakers sound alarm after IRS lowers threshold for online transaction reporting
WASHINGTON (TND) — Nowadays, you can sell pretty much anything online. Got old clothes? You could post them, get paid on Venmo and that would be the end of the story. But now, thanks to a new tax law, it may cost you. Lawmakers are sounding the alarm, saying...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
There’s a big change when filing taxes in 2023, IRS warns
A change in tax reporting could catch some people by surprise when filing in 2023, the Internal Revenue Service warns. There’s a change in reporting rules for Form 1099-K, the IRS document used to report payments and transactions from online platforms, apps or payment card processors such as Venmo, PayPal, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy or Uber.
Still missing your tax refund? The IRS will soon pay you 7% interest
Taxpayers still waiting to receive their 2021 tax refund will soon be paid 7% interest on the money by the Internal Revenue Service – but the money is taxable.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments to be sent out in just 6 days
In less than a week, millions of Social Security beneficiaries will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Dec. 14 and could be as high as $4,194,...
Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?
The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
The IRS reminds Americans earning over $600 on PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App transactions to report their earnings
If you use third-party payment platforms, like PayPal, Venmo or Cash App, to collect payments for your side gig or business, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants to remind you to report payments of at least $600. This rule is aimed at individuals who run a side hustle, small business...
IRS Warns Tax ‘Refunds May Be Smaller in 2023’
When you file your taxes in 2023, don’t be surprised if your tax refund is a bit smaller than it was this year. In an announcement Tuesday encouraging taxpayers to prepare for the upcoming tax season, the IRS warned folks to temper their expectations for their next tax refund.
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in 16 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients need to wait just over two weeks before they receive two payments in December worth a total of $1,755.
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
IRS raising interest rates starting Jan. 1
The Internal Revenue Service is making changes in its interest rates. Interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the agency said. For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily, up from 6% for the quarter that began on Oct. 1. Overpayments are payments made in excess of the amount owed; underpayments are taxes owed but not fully paid.
How to Cancel a Credit Card Step by Step
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Although you may be ready to cancel your credit card, it’s not as easy as simply cutting the card in tiny pieces (although that is one of the steps). It’s important to cancel a credit card the right way,...
9 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: 1-year CDs paying up to 4.65% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by...
Ally Bank Account Review: Checkings & Savings Accounts
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I receive a commission for purchases made through these links, at no cost to you. Ally Bank is my personal bank account that I’ve been using for several years now. It stands out from any other bank I’ve ever had and offers so much more than in-person banks.
