Jersey City, NJ

Hoboken Housing Authority member issued cease & desist as feud with local GOP escalates

A member of the Hoboken Housing Authority board was issued a cease and desist letter at last week’s meeting as his feud with the local Republican party escalated. HHA Commissioner James Sanford, a former chair of the Hoboken GOP, posted from their Facebook page on October 31st – eight days before the non-partisan November 8th school board race – that the “Kids First” team lacked integrity.
HOBOKEN, NJ
203-pound Diamond Gloves champ who trains in North Bergen bumping up to super heavyweight

A 203-pound New Jersey Diamond Gloves champion who trains in North Bergen is bumping up to super heavyweight to take on a fellow Diamond Gloves titleholder. Peter Roldan, 28, also know as “The Body Snatcher,” will face reigning N.J. Golden Gloves champion Ethan Fitzpatrick this Friday, December 16th, at an amateur boxing event at the Elks Lodge in Boonton.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Man sentenced to 14 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken

A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.
HOBOKEN, NJ

