hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City CCB OKs 5 cannabis dispensaries, including one co-owned by county commissioner
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five dispensary applications at least night’s meeting, including one co-owned by Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker (D-3). The last applicant was the micro business Top of the Pot Dispensary, with a storefront at 107 West Side Ave. Tuesday Cardwell is the...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York BOE unanimously appoints Sandra Pfeil after N.J. SEC removes trustee
The West New York Board of Education voted unanimously (8-0) to appoint Sandra Pfiel last week after the New Jersey School Ethics Commission removed Trustee Ismail Dalia for not filing a financial disclosure form on November 30th. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with the school board members...
hudsoncountyview.com
As Cirillo vs. Sires heats up in West New York, Roque set to host ‘courtesy breakfast’
As the West New York mayoral matchup between Public Affairs Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo and outgoing U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) heats up, former Mayor Felix Roque is set to host a “courtesy breakfast” on Saturday. “I would like to invite you my friends to a courtesy breakfast this...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Housing Authority member issued cease & desist as feud with local GOP escalates
A member of the Hoboken Housing Authority board was issued a cease and desist letter at last week’s meeting as his feud with the local Republican party escalated. HHA Commissioner James Sanford, a former chair of the Hoboken GOP, posted from their Facebook page on October 31st – eight days before the non-partisan November 8th school board race – that the “Kids First” team lacked integrity.
hudsoncountyview.com
203-pound Diamond Gloves champ who trains in North Bergen bumping up to super heavyweight
A 203-pound New Jersey Diamond Gloves champion who trains in North Bergen is bumping up to super heavyweight to take on a fellow Diamond Gloves titleholder. Peter Roldan, 28, also know as “The Body Snatcher,” will face reigning N.J. Golden Gloves champion Ethan Fitzpatrick this Friday, December 16th, at an amateur boxing event at the Elks Lodge in Boonton.
hudsoncountyview.com
Man sentenced to 14 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken
A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Secaucus man arrested for pulling knife, making terrorist threats, during dispute
A Secaucus man was arrested for pulling a knife and making terroristic threats during a verbal dispute at Cups Frozen Yogurt last week. Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (pocket knife), terroristic threats, and resisting arrest, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. December 6th...
hudsoncountyview.com
St. Peter’s Prep High School football captain wins ‘Heart of a Giant’ award, $10,000 grant
A St. Peter’s Prep High School football captain won the “Heart of a Giant” award and the $10,000 grant that goes along with it, hearing the news for the first time on Friday when New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard paid a surprise visit to the school.
