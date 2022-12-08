Even with all those Hulks showing up in She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Amadeus Cho has still not turned up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His mother, Helen, actually has appeared, though -- and Reddit is having a little fun with the fact that she seemed like she was going to be such an important part of the MCU...and then just vanished, never to be seen or even referenced again. Granted, there's nothing to say she won't come back, and there have been a couple Marvel characters who have gone missing for longer, only to turn up again. Still, the fact that her debut was in Avengers: Age of Ultron, one of the biggest chapters in the MCU history, makes Helen stand out.

6 DAYS AGO