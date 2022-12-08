The Fond du Lac County Health Department says the death of an infant last week reportedly from RSV would be the first death in Fond du Lac County from the virus during a surge in RSV cases this fall. Paramedics responded last Thursday to a home near Byron for a report of an infant with RSV who was pulseless and not breathing. The child was pronounced dead at St. Agnes Hospital. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says it’s devastating. “I don’t think there are words that can describe how somebody can feel about that happening,” Mueller told WFDL news. “My condolences and my sympathy to the family first and foremost.” Mueller says its been a severe start to the season for respiratory syncytial virus, with unusually high numbers now compared to years past. “RSV is one of the major causes of respiratory illness in all age groups,” Mueller said. Fond du Lac pediatrician, Dr. Nicole Schwendel, says St. Agnes Hospital is able to admit and care for some level of RSV, but is limited in terms of numbers because St. Agnes is a community hospital. Dr. Schwendel says she has never seen anything like this. “Not to this extent. I’ve been here in the Fond du Lac area for ten years and this is the most significant year I have seen in my career here.” A vaccine for RSV is in the works, but has yet to be approved.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO