Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
Related
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Driving Off at Gas Stations 25 Times
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove away from gas stations without paying as many as 25 times. 32-year-old Ashley Goulder has been charged with ten counts of Theft of Movable Property, each as a repeater. The investigation into Goulder began in August when the Oneida...
Fox11online.com
Man approaches child in Oshkosh; police consider incident suspicious
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man approaching a child is being investigated as a suspicious situation, Oshkosh police say. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Jackson Street. The child's mother says the child was outside. The mother heard the man ask the child if they wanted a stuffed animal the man had. No physical contact occurred between the two.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police look to raise awareness surrounding domestic violence, Be Safe hotline
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are looking for new ways to ensure those experiencing domestic violence know the resources available to them. The Green Bay Police Department is now adding magnets with the Be Safe hotline number to its squad cars. The Be Safe campaign, which launched in October, connects...
Fox11online.com
3 people displaced after fire causes $60,000 in damage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people were displaced after a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave. Crews were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was put out within 20 minutes. One person was treated for injuries on the scene. No firefighters were injured.
Fox11online.com
Extra police presence Tuesday after possible threat to Chilton High School
CHILTON (WLUK) -- There will be an extra police presence at Chilton High School Tuesday after a possible threat. Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan Kaphingst says they were made aware of the information Monday night. The threat happened before the high school winter concert that was scheduled for 7 p.m....
Fox11online.com
Minnesota man sentenced for Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos.
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
Fox11online.com
Opening of Menasha's Racine Street Bridge delayed again
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The opening of Menasha's Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled to open in...
Fox11online.com
Santa joins Green Bay firefighters at children's hospital to deliver presents
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It wasn't Santa's sleigh that children saw Tuesday but, rather, Santa in a firetruck. Children at HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital visited with Santa and Green Bay firefighters Tuesday morning. After wrapping the presents with help from Central Church, firefighters went from room to room, visiting...
Fox11online.com
Initial review provides no conclusion as to why Hobart-Lawrence officer's gun fired
HOBART (WLUK) -- It's still unclear why a police officer's gun went off, injuring him during a traffic stop last week. Hobart-Lawrence police said Tuesday that police officer Samuel Schroeder is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery last Thursday. Schroeder was shot in the hip when his...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Axel to impact Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday-Thursday
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel is moving in from the west, bringing a wintry mix, rain and eventually snow to the area. Some weather alerts have been issued for parts of our area. Precipitation will begin late tonight as a mix of rain and snow. There may be an ice...
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county drug bust
A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
Fox11online.com
USPS holding job fair in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're looking for a new job in the new year, the post office is hiring. The U.S. Postal Service has set a job fair for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at its Green Bay post office 300 Packerland Dr. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jobs...
Fox11online.com
House of Hope is finding new ways to fight youth homelessness in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The atrium of the House of Hope has been remodeled and will now be a safe space for young people experiencing homelessness. Staff showed off the new space to community members Monday, it's called "The Drop In." "That will be available to our community 24 hours...
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices on track to fall below $3 by Christmas
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 67.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Man convicted of odometer tampering accused of misleading SBA on loan application
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man is accused of not telling the federal government on a loan application that he was under indictment for another crime. A federal grand jury last week indicted Robert Solberg, 38, for allegedly misleading the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to the indictment,...
radioplusinfo.com
12-13-22 rsv infant death in fdl county
The Fond du Lac County Health Department says the death of an infant last week reportedly from RSV would be the first death in Fond du Lac County from the virus during a surge in RSV cases this fall. Paramedics responded last Thursday to a home near Byron for a report of an infant with RSV who was pulseless and not breathing. The child was pronounced dead at St. Agnes Hospital. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says it’s devastating. “I don’t think there are words that can describe how somebody can feel about that happening,” Mueller told WFDL news. “My condolences and my sympathy to the family first and foremost.” Mueller says its been a severe start to the season for respiratory syncytial virus, with unusually high numbers now compared to years past. “RSV is one of the major causes of respiratory illness in all age groups,” Mueller said. Fond du Lac pediatrician, Dr. Nicole Schwendel, says St. Agnes Hospital is able to admit and care for some level of RSV, but is limited in terms of numbers because St. Agnes is a community hospital. Dr. Schwendel says she has never seen anything like this. “Not to this extent. I’ve been here in the Fond du Lac area for ten years and this is the most significant year I have seen in my career here.” A vaccine for RSV is in the works, but has yet to be approved.
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
Comments / 0