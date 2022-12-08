Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
This year's loss will be next year's motivation for Grimsley
Greensboro, N.C. — An argument can be made that the New Bern team that defeated Grimsley in the 2022 4A state championship game is one of the best the state has ever seen. After all, the Bears annihilated the NCHSAA record for rushing yards by a team in the highest classification over a season. The 2017 Scotland County team rushed for 5,532 yards and the 2022 Bears rushed for 6,433.
Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night. Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and...
Pack Therapy: Making the most of opportunities
There is no such thing in college basketball as a “must win” game during the regular season. NC State remade most of its roster and coaching staff in an effort to bounce back from last year’s last-place ACC finish. The results through the first six weeks of...
Chapel Hill town manager resigns, search for replacement to begin in January
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones has announced his resignation and will be leaving Dec. 31. “After an assessment of my personal priorities, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as town manager,” Jones told the town council. The council...
Rents in Raleigh soar at fastest rate in top 50 US cities, report says
RALEIGH – Even as home sale prices have moderated in the Triangle in recent months, the price of renting keeps goin up. Aa new report from real estate brokerage company Redfin released today finds that in Raleigh, rents are growing the fastest of any of the nation’s 50 most populous metropolitan areas.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
One-time American Idol foes, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform together in Cary, concert will benefit Kay Yow fund
CARY, N.C. — Twenty years ago, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were competitors on "American Idol." Next spring, they bring their joint tour to Cary, and the show will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Organizers on Monday announced the April 29, 2023, show at Booth Amphitheatre, part of...
Raleigh photographer wins 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — A clumsy lion cub and a sassy penguin giving his friend the cold shoulder. When wildlife photographer Jennifer Hadley captured these images, she never knew she would become a winner in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Hadley, who lives in Raleigh, worked in the corporate...
Man charged in multiple assaults at NC State's Wolf Village apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man linked to two sexual assaults in two weeks on the campus of North Carolina State University is no banned from that property while he awaits trial. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Dean, 21, was arrested Monday night near the campus and charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and second-degree forced sex offense. He was being held of $550,000 bond.
Watch the Durham Holiday Parade on WRAL
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Holiday Parade is being aired live on WRAL on Saturday, Dec. 17. The broadcast starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include hosts WRAL anchors Ken Smith and Michelle Mackonochie. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will roll along Main Street in downtown Durham.
Woman wanted in Durham, Orange counties for forcing drivers to go to bank, withdraw money at gunpoint
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Chapel Hill police and Hillsborough police are searching for a woman linked to two armed robberies from Monday. Alicia Inez Moles, 38, is wanted for crimes in Durham and Orange counties that occurred about 12 hours apart on Monday. Around 6 a.m. in Hillsborough, police...
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot,’" said Fleck. A frightening call...
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
NC legislators back review to harden power infrastructure
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's top legislative leaders said Tuesday that the General Assembly will review what can be done to protect the state's power transmission system following the Duke Energy substation shooting attacks this month that put Moore County in the dark for days. Senate leader Phil Berger...
Driver dies after crashing into Amazon truck
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has died after crashing into an Amazon truck Monday. Police told WRAL News an Amazon delivery truck backed out of a rural Johnston County driveway directly into the path of a southbound car on North Carolina Highway 50, south of the Meadow Community, Monday evening.
Wake County school bus shortage leaves some parents scrambling to get students to school
CARY, N.C. — Some students wait and wait for their bus only to realize the bus isn’t coming; This has played over and over again and parents and students are frustrated. Lately, Luis Perez’s seven-passenger SUV has had every seat filled with students who need a ride to school.
Car crashes into parked car, catches fire
GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
80 students get bikes at Fayetteville elementary school for thinking big, dreaming bigger
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — It was an exciting day for 80 third-graders at Westarea Elementary School in Fayetteville. The students took part in an essay writing contest in hopes of winning one of five donated bikes. But another surprise was in store. Students were required to write an essay to...
