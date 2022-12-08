ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year's loss will be next year's motivation for Grimsley

Greensboro, N.C. — An argument can be made that the New Bern team that defeated Grimsley in the 2022 4A state championship game is one of the best the state has ever seen. After all, the Bears annihilated the NCHSAA record for rushing yards by a team in the highest classification over a season. The 2017 Scotland County team rushed for 5,532 yards and the 2022 Bears rushed for 6,433.
Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night. Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and...
Pack Therapy: Making the most of opportunities

There is no such thing in college basketball as a “must win” game during the regular season. NC State remade most of its roster and coaching staff in an effort to bounce back from last year’s last-place ACC finish. The results through the first six weeks of...
Man charged in multiple assaults at NC State's Wolf Village apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man linked to two sexual assaults in two weeks on the campus of North Carolina State University is no banned from that property while he awaits trial. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Dean, 21, was arrested Monday night near the campus and charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and second-degree forced sex offense. He was being held of $550,000 bond.
Watch the Durham Holiday Parade on WRAL

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Holiday Parade is being aired live on WRAL on Saturday, Dec. 17. The broadcast starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include hosts WRAL anchors Ken Smith and Michelle Mackonochie. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will roll along Main Street in downtown Durham.
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
NC legislators back review to harden power infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's top legislative leaders said Tuesday that the General Assembly will review what can be done to protect the state's power transmission system following the Duke Energy substation shooting attacks this month that put Moore County in the dark for days. Senate leader Phil Berger...
Driver dies after crashing into Amazon truck

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has died after crashing into an Amazon truck Monday. Police told WRAL News an Amazon delivery truck backed out of a rural Johnston County driveway directly into the path of a southbound car on North Carolina Highway 50, south of the Meadow Community, Monday evening.
Car crashes into parked car, catches fire

GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
