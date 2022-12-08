Read full article on original website
This Remarkable Collapse Happened 12 Years Ago This Week In Minnesota
Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 12 years ago this week?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 12 years later. Because while we're expecting to get at least some snow (mixed with some rain too) THIS week across much of Minnesota, it'll be nothing like what hit the Land of 10,000 Lakes the same week 12 years ago in 2010.
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
Minnesota And Iowa, Do You Love To Use Your Snowblower?
Whether you're new to Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin, or you've been here a long time, it's important to remember snow blowers/throwers are our friends only when we keep a good eye on them. They could lash out and hurt us unexpectedly. 12 Questions to Ask Before Powering Up the...
Pair of Minnesotans Win Gold at International Skating Competition
Last week two Minnesotans won one of the top awards at an international figure skating competition! The pair from Minnesota also has quite a figure skating history. It caused them to move from the country they were both born in!. Their names are Anastasiia and Danil and they're from Shakopee....
What Is The Most Popular Christmas Song in Minnesota?
The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But just which Christmas song is the most popular here in Minnesota?. Hearing those classic Christmas songs is just one of the great things about the holiday season here in Minnesota. It's right up there with many other classic holiday traditions, and for many of us, we don't really get in the Christmas spirit until we hear that one certain Christmas song.
Every Winter Event in Central Minnesota this Holiday Season
It may be cold outside, but there are still fun and enjoyable things to do! Plus, what if you want to try some new activity but don’t know where to start? I got the whole list. The Holidazle festivities are almost done, but not quite yet. Until December 18th,...
Each States Most Liked Christmas Movie, 8 Make the List. Which one is Minnesota’s?
I posed the question the other day of 'which Christmas movie DON'T you like to watch' and a surprising number of Minnesotans said "A Christmas Story", so much that I had to ask is it the most hated Christmas movie in Minnesota? But you can read a little more on that here.
Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day
A very lucky woman won the lottery and gave birth on the very same day. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Powerball drawing Nov. 9, just hours after she had gone into labor and given birth to her third child. According to an official...
Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
WATCH LIVE: 2022-23 Minnesota DNR ‘EagleCam’ is On
The beginning of another great season of Eagle TV, better known at the Minnesota DNR's live eagle nest cam -- which is live as of this week. Both adult eagles have been visiting the nest a couple times per day. Recently an attempt at mating was even observed! Luckily, the female appeared to be having none of it at this point. We agree that it is a bit early in the season for that! 😊
Minnesota Residents: If You See This In Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out
If you or your family have a real Christmas tree in your home, hopefully you did a little bit of an inspection before you decorated it. If not, you might want to do a quick check anyway. I guess I have never thought about something living in a tree that you get from a tree farm or even at one of those big box stores, but it was a living thing in the great outdoors for years, so yes, that could be a very real possibility.
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
Minnesota Sees Drops in Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of influenza outbreaks reported by Minnesota schools has declined for the second straight week. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a drop in hospitalizations for people sick with influenza. The total number of flu-related hospitalizations for the week that ended December 3 was just over 500. The count for the previous week was nearly 560, which was the highest weekly total since the 2018-2019 flu season. 109 of the hospitalizations reported last week were in southeastern Minnesota.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
Walz Visits Minnesota National Guard Members in Kuwait [PHOTOS]
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some currently deployed Minnesota National Guard members had a special visitor last week. Governor Tim Walz, a 24-year National Guard veteran, made a trip to Kuwait to visit the 347th Regional Support Group and 147th Human Resources Company ahead of the holidays. The 347th RSG was...
Somebody Dumped Over 100 Tires On A Minnesota Road, Police Looking For Answers
Authorities are looking for answers as to who left a bunch of tires on a road in Minnesota. Who leaves a bunch of tires on a road? Well, that is exactly the question that the Forest Lake Police Department is trying to answer. They shared a photo on their Facebook page of over 10 tires just laying on the road.
