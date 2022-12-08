ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV

After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?

My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

1980’s Cheesy Flint Commercial – ‘The Nightlife Is Calling You’

Everything gets a little bit (or a lot) cheesier over time. Things we say, wear, and do now will most likely seem cheesy 20 years from now too. Proof of that is this particular Flint commercial from the 1980s. The thirty-second spot is promoting a weekend stay at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel and nightlife in downtown Flint for only $24.99 a night (per person when you read the fine print). According to MLive, the once-popular hotel opened in 1981, featuring 369 rooms and a giant ballroom too.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Finally, Center Road Grand Blanc Will Be Fixed In 2023

Driving along Center Road from Atherton to Hill Road feels like it's (still) a newly paved road. When you get beyond Hill Road headed toward Downtown Grand Blanc -- it's like a third world country. (See Genesee County 2023 Construction Projects Here and here.) Thankfully, there's a construction project slated to fix the pot-hole riddled stretch of Center Road near Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy