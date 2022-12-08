Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
New angle on Chris Paul’s dirty elbow to Jose Alvarado goes viral
Chris Paul vs. Jose Alvarado is the point guard rivalry we never knew we needed. The back-to-back New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns clashes last week gave it the spotlight once again ever since it began during last season’s first-round playoff matchup. Tempers flared once again in their Friday...
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run
Zion Williamson has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the New Orleans Pelicans of late, and you have to say that he’s been doing a marvelous job at it. Well, the 22-year-old will need to carry the load for a while longer with the Pelicans now being hit with a concerning injury update […] The post REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Draymond Green has fan ejected as Warriors get hammered by Bucks
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected on Tuesday following a heated exchange between him and the said supporter. Green was seen on camera talking to the referees about the said fan before the officials contacted security to get the man out of his seat and the arena. Prior to […] The post VIDEO: Draymond Green has fan ejected as Warriors get hammered by Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne ruled out via injury vs. Rockets
The Phoenix Suns suffered injury blows Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets on the road, with the team officially announcing that both big man Deandre Ayton and point guard Cameron Payne are out for the rest of the said contest. INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cameron Payne (right foot) both will not return. […] The post Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne ruled out via injury vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr Blasts Refs For Poor Officiating on Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with the refs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks
Sixers star James Harden fittingly passes Charles Barkley to climb up historic NBA list
James Harden hasn’t even been back for too long since his most recent injury spell but already, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is making history again. On Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, Harden climbed the NBA’s all-time scoring list after surpassing Sixers icon Charles Barkley on the prestigious tally board.
Knicks star Julius Randle looks back on his Lakers years as he describes his current physical state
Julius Randle has been on quite a tear of late. Over his last three games, the New York Knicks star has averaged 31.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.0 minutes per contest. He’s also knocking down 4.3 triples per game on a highly-efficient 39.4-percent clip. Randle has amassed these […] The post Knicks star Julius Randle looks back on his Lakers years as he describes his current physical state appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Phillies must make this offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies made it known they were going to be aggressive this offseason after making it all the way to the 2022 World Series before falling short against the Houston Astros. And sure enough, they have made some big moves that make it all the more likely that they could find their way back there in the 2023 season.
Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 in a matchup of the NBA's last two champions
Dwane Casey reacts to Cade Cunningham’s brutal season-ending injury update
On Monday, it was announced that Detroit Pistons second-year point guard Cade Cunningham would have season-ending shin surgery. After taking time to make a decision, the former first-overall pick chose to end his season. This will ensure that he is ready for next year. On Tuesday, Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey spoke to reporters about […] The post Dwane Casey reacts to Cade Cunningham’s brutal season-ending injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was like holy s–t’: DeMarcus Cousins admits getting embarrassed by Chandler Parsons, Ex-Rockets star reacts
DeMarcus Cousins used to beamong the baddest and hottest high school prospects in the nation, but he’s not shy to admit that there was a time when Chandler Parsons embarrassed him with a savage dunk. In a recent appearance on the Outta Pocket episode, DeMarcus Cousins told a story...
Klay Thompson snags lucky 13 for epic 3PT feat in NBA history
The Golden State Warriors didn’t have the best time during their visit to Milwaukee as they fell to the Bucks in a lopsided 128-111 blowout. But one consolation was seeing Klay Thompson chase down some NBA history. The Warriors sharpshooter and other half of the Splash Brothers sank a contested three-pointer just before the halftime […] The post Klay Thompson snags lucky 13 for epic 3PT feat in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ heartfelt take on NBA retiring Bill Russell’s number 6
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James recently opened up on the NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6, per the Lakers Twitter account. “It wasn’t a shock,” LeBron said. “I mean, its what should have happened. The man meant so much to the game. Not only to the Boston Celtics, but to the NBA […] The post LeBron James’ heartfelt take on NBA retiring Bill Russell’s number 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Doesn’t matter about tonight’: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gets brutally honest on breakout performance vs. Celtics
Finally. After more than a third of the season has already gone by, Los Angeles Clippers fans were treated to a vintage Kawhi Leonard performance. It came at a great time too, with LA taking down the league-best Boston Celtics on Monday, 113-93, thanks to Kawhi’s heroics. After the game, Leonard was asked by reporters […] The post ‘Doesn’t matter about tonight’: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gets brutally honest on breakout performance vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies podcast: Jaren Jackson Jr. playing elite defense
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington discuss Jaren Jackson Jr.’s impact during the Grizzlies’ six-game winning streak.
Warriors recall player from G League — but it’s not who you think
The Golden State Warriors scored a much-needed win on Saturday in a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs had lost their previous two games and were in dire need of a win against the league-best Celtics. After Saturday’s victory, Stephen Curry and Co. embark on an...
Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr exasperated after receiving technical fouls vs. Bucks
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and superstar Stephen Curry could not hold back their tempers after the referees missed what they believe was an obvious foul against the sharpshooter. In the final minute of the first quarter, Curry launched a triple and was seemingly fouled by Wesley Matthews. Steph fell to the ground […] The post Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr exasperated after receiving technical fouls vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
