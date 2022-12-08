ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run

Zion Williamson has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the New Orleans Pelicans of late, and you have to say that he’s been doing a marvelous job at it. Well, the 22-year-old will need to carry the load for a while longer with the Pelicans now being hit with a concerning injury update […] The post REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VIDEO: Draymond Green has fan ejected as Warriors get hammered by Bucks

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected on Tuesday following a heated exchange between him and the said supporter. Green was seen on camera talking to the referees about the said fan before the officials contacted security to get the man out of his seat and the arena. Prior to […] The post VIDEO: Draymond Green has fan ejected as Warriors get hammered by Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne ruled out via injury vs. Rockets

The Phoenix Suns suffered injury blows Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets on the road, with the team officially announcing that both big man Deandre Ayton and point guard Cameron Payne are out for the rest of the said contest. INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cameron Payne (right foot) both will not return. […] The post Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne ruled out via injury vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Knicks star Julius Randle looks back on his Lakers years as he describes his current physical state

Julius Randle has been on quite a tear of late. Over his last three games, the New York Knicks star has averaged 31.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.0 minutes per contest. He’s also knocking down 4.3 triples per game on a highly-efficient 39.4-percent clip. Randle has amassed these […] The post Knicks star Julius Randle looks back on his Lakers years as he describes his current physical state appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 perfect MLB trade Phillies must make this offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies made it known they were going to be aggressive this offseason after making it all the way to the 2022 World Series before falling short against the Houston Astros. And sure enough, they have made some big moves that make it all the more likely that they could find their way back there in the 2023 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dwane Casey reacts to Cade Cunningham’s brutal season-ending injury update

On Monday, it was announced that Detroit Pistons second-year point guard Cade Cunningham would have season-ending shin surgery. After taking time to make a decision, the former first-overall pick chose to end his season. This will ensure that he is ready for next year. On Tuesday, Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey spoke to reporters about […] The post Dwane Casey reacts to Cade Cunningham’s brutal season-ending injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Klay Thompson snags lucky 13 for epic 3PT feat in NBA history

The Golden State Warriors didn’t have the best time during their visit to Milwaukee as they fell to the Bucks in a lopsided 128-111 blowout. But one consolation was seeing Klay Thompson chase down some NBA history. The Warriors sharpshooter and other half of the Splash Brothers sank a contested three-pointer just before the halftime […] The post Klay Thompson snags lucky 13 for epic 3PT feat in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LeBron James’ heartfelt take on NBA retiring Bill Russell’s number 6

Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James recently opened up on the NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6, per the Lakers Twitter account. “It wasn’t a shock,” LeBron said. “I mean, its what should have happened. The man meant so much to the game. Not only to the Boston Celtics, but to the NBA […] The post LeBron James’ heartfelt take on NBA retiring Bill Russell’s number 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Doesn’t matter about tonight’: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gets brutally honest on breakout performance vs. Celtics

Finally. After more than a third of the season has already gone by, Los Angeles Clippers fans were treated to a vintage Kawhi Leonard performance. It came at a great time too, with LA taking down the league-best Boston Celtics on Monday, 113-93, thanks to Kawhi’s heroics. After the game, Leonard was asked by reporters […] The post ‘Doesn’t matter about tonight’: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gets brutally honest on breakout performance vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr exasperated after receiving technical fouls vs. Bucks

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and superstar Stephen Curry could not hold back their tempers after the referees missed what they believe was an obvious foul against the sharpshooter. In the final minute of the first quarter, Curry launched a triple and was seemingly fouled by Wesley Matthews. Steph fell to the ground […] The post Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr exasperated after receiving technical fouls vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
