PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Showtime Speedway promotor Robert Yoho has revealed that a substantial bonus will be up for grabs for the 4th annual “Dave Steele 125,” Feb. 24-25. The fast qualifier for the event will be given the chance to earn $20,000, as long as he accepts the challenge to start at the rear of the field and is able to win the 125-lap feature event. If he doesn’t accept the challenge, it will be offered to the second-fastest qualifier all the way down to the fourth-fastest qualifier until someone accepts the challenge.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO