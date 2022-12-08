Read full article on original website
Methodists, taxes, weather: Down in Alabama
Nearly 200 Methodist congregations officially broke away from the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church over the weekend. Alabama collects less state and local tax per capita than any state other than Tennessee. This week we might see some rain, some storms, and even some December-appropriate temperatures. The...
Severe weather, heavy rain possible on Wednesday
Strong to severe storms will be possible across south Alabama on Wednesday. A lot of rain will also be possible -- this time for the entire state -- and some areas could see up to 4 inches by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The most likely window for...
Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week
Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
Alabama wide receiver decides to transfer to Oregon
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced Sunday evening on Twitter that he is transferring to Oregon. Holden, a junior, was one of three Tide wide receivers to enter the transfer portal last week along with sophomores Christian Leary and JoJo Earle. In total, 11 scholarship players from Alabama have entered the portal since the start of the 2022 season.
Jack’s plans to add as many as 24 new restaurants in 2023
Birmingham-based Jack’s is looking to add another 22 to 24 restaurants within the next year across its four state footprint, with more than a third of those being in Alabama. That’s according to Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess, who says that’s a continuation of the company’s strategy of growing about...
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q opening a beachhead in south Alabama
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, a chain that has spread into five other states since its founding in Birmingham in 1985, will hold a grand opening Tuesday for its first location in Lower Alabama. Officials of the city of Foley will join Jim ‘N Nick’s CEO Larry Ryback...
Davion Dozier, TJ Metcalf help Alabama rally in 4th to top Mississippi
The Alabama All-Stars managed just 80 yards of offense through three quarters and trailed Mississippi 10-0 on Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. That’s before the “Arkansas effect” took over. Moody’s Davion Dozier outjumped a pair of Mississippi defenders for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:35...
Rewinding Saturday’s 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic
The stars are out for today’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in Mobile. Multiple SEC commits line both rosters. Alabama has won the last two games in the series, including a 20-0 victory in Hattiesburg, Miss., a year ago. Alabama All-Stars include Clemson commits Peter Woods and Christopher Vizzina, Alabama commits...
It’s time for change on BJCC board, a bastion of good old boy cronyism
When Dr. Clyde Echols was initially appointed to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex board of directors, Randall Woodfin was seven years old. That was 1988. He’s still on the board, still settled in a seat at the foot of the table in the room where the nine-member group—eight men, one woman— meets each month. A long-retired optometrist, Echols served as board chair for more than a decade and now sits as treasurer. Sits at the same table Woodfin now occupies, too, in the ex-officio board slot designated for the mayor of Birmingham. Woodfin is now 41 years old.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
Keon Keeley becomes latest 2023 5-star to choose Alabama
The top-ranked signing class in the country just landed its biggest difference maker yet. Keon Keeley, a five-star from Tampa, Florida, committed to Nick Saban and Alabama football on Monday. Keeley ranks as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the best EDGE rusher in the 2023...
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Alabama
Montgomery will soon be the home of the first location of a hot chicken franchise. Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken, is expected to open within the next month, according to WSFA. The restaurant will be located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, according to...
Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’
Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?
The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
9 Alabama license plates being redesigned
Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
Alabama mounts 15-point comeback to knock off No. 1 Houston on the road
For the second time in 14 days, the Tide knocked off the No. 1-ranked team in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll. Alabama recovered from a 15-point, second-half deficit to storm back Saturday afternoon and defeat Houston, 71-65. The Tide’s road win in Houston’s Fertitta Center came after it...
Alabama basketball reaches highest AP poll ranking since 2006
Alabama jumped four spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, its highest ranking in that poll since Dec. 4, 2006. The Tide defeated previously No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday, 71-65, for its second win over a top-ranked opponent this season. It also beat then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.
Threat for severe weather next week for south Alabama
There could be a chance for severe weather in south Alabama next week. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a risk for severe storms for southwest Alabama next Wednesday, Dec. 14. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service...
‘Whatever it is, I’m against it’ almost killed passenger rail link
You can learn a lot from old movies. Ninety years ago, Groucho Marx summed up a lot of what goes on today in politics, business and commerce:. That’s from his 1932 movie, “Horse Feathers.”. The lyrics are right on target in Mobile, Alabama, which was founded because of...
