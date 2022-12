The Long Island Nets (7-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Delaware Blue Coats (5-7) 130-114 on Dec. 7 at Nassau Coliseum. Brooklyn two-way guard David Duke Jr. led the way for the Nets with 30 points, eight rebounds and two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes. Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe, on assignment with Long Island, recorded a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds along with four assists and two blocks in 28 minutes. Brooklyn assignee Kessler Edwards added 11 points, six boards, five assists and a block in 30 minutes, while Long Island forward Kaiser Gates recorded 15 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO