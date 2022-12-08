ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

longisland.com

Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village

What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
STONY BROOK, NY
momeefriendsli.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Long Island

Worldwide Tour Rolls Into Nassau Coliseum with a Thrilling. Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Glow Party Experience for the Whole Family!. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is a one-of-a-kind show that Long Island families can experience at the Nassau Coliseum for three epic performances on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22.
OHIO STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise

(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island

You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes

A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
hamlethub.com

Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
DARIEN, CT
pix11.com

Rain and possible snow this weekend in parts of NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for early-morning sunshine on Saturday followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon hours. Then, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Our next storm system makes its way into the area Sunday morning. The precipitation is likely to fall as rain in the five boroughs, Long Island, and parts of New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE

