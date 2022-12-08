Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
News 12
The Paramount named No. 1 worldwide club by concert industry group
A club on Long Island has been ranked No. 1 in the world, according to concert data website PollStar. The Paramount in Huntington had the highest numbers of ticket sales this year across the globe. The Paramount raked in more than $10.5 million this year in tickets. New York also...
Milleridge Inn holiday village features festive fun for the family
News 12 Long Island’s Danielle Campbell visits Jericho with a look at what you can expect there this holiday season.
longisland.com
Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village
What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
No weekends, not enough evenings—the long, frustrating process of visiting loved ones in Nassau’s jail
Visitors wait to enter Nassau County Correctional Center. There are only enough after-work visiting appointments for a third of the people held in the Nassau County Correctional Center. [ more › ]
momeefriendsli.com
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Long Island
Worldwide Tour Rolls Into Nassau Coliseum with a Thrilling. Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Glow Party Experience for the Whole Family!. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is a one-of-a-kind show that Long Island families can experience at the Nassau Coliseum for three epic performances on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22.
greaterlongisland.com
Santa and Paw Patrol are in Patchogue tonight; just bring an unwrapped toy
Santa and select Paw Patrol characters are heading to Patchogue tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 13 — so bring the kiddies for some great pics. Also bring an unwrapped toy; that’s the only price of entry. The toys collected will go toward the Long Island Angels’ Christmas Miracle Toy Drive...
Strong Island Animal Rescue team called to Mount Sinai home to rescue skunk
Video footage shows the workers climbing into the pit and using a net to catch the skunk and set it free.
Herald Community Newspapers
How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise
(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
NBC New York
Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island
You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Christmas Spectacular
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (PIX11) — North Shore Dance is a children’s dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. NDS will perform its award-winning “As The Angels Sing,” as 50 dancers from ages 8-17 will grace The Radio City Music Hall stage […]
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
Suffolk County bikers help bring holiday cheer to pediatric patients in New Hyde Park
They have been doing this the past several years to help cheer up the pediatric patients and their families ahead of the holidays.
norwoodnews.org
Two Men Found Dead in Subways: One at 205th St. in Norwood & 2nd at East 180th St. in Morris Park
Police are currently working to identify the first of two men found dead inside a Bronx subway station within a 24-hour period. One man was found dead inside East 205th Street subway station, the last Bronx stop on the D train. Police in conjunction with the City’s medical examiner’s office are also working to ascertain his cause of death.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes
A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
hamlethub.com
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
27east.com
Ronald Bieniewicz Retires After 45 Years as Nurse at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
On Sunday, June 5, 1977, Ronald Bieniewicz graduated from nursing school. On Monday, June 6, 1977, he embarked on his first day of work as a registered nurse at what... more. Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road in Hampton Bays has gotten a real glow up in ... 13 Dec 2022 by Cailin Riley.
pix11.com
Rain and possible snow this weekend in parts of NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for early-morning sunshine on Saturday followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon hours. Then, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Our next storm system makes its way into the area Sunday morning. The precipitation is likely to fall as rain in the five boroughs, Long Island, and parts of New Jersey.
Video shows group of teens beating 14-year-old victim in Queens, report states
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A video posted on Twitter has gone viral after it showed a group of kids attacking a 14-year-old student in Queens, the New York Post reported. The incident took place Wednesday, close to 3:30 p.m., within the vicinity of Thompson Avenue and 31st Street. Police told...
