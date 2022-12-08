ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree

By Iman Palm
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022.

The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “ Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links.

Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera , located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top 10, according to LinkTree data that wasn’t included in the blog post.

Salazar was placed 3 rd, while Toca Madera was ranked 7 th .

1 Somewhere Nowhere – New York, New York

#2 The Garden Room – Atlanta, Georgia

#3 Salazar – Los Angeles

#4 Little Hen –  Miami, Florida

#5 Sushi For The People – Miami, Florida

#6 Jojo’s Shake Bar – Chicago, Illionois

#7 Toca Madera – Los Angeles

#8 Joia Beach – Miami, Florida

#9 Superhero Chefs – Huntsville, Alabama

#10 Sugar – Miami, Florida

The recap list also included the most popular travel, entertainment, and social media websites. Airbnb, Eventbrite, and TikTok claimed the top spots for those categories, respectively.

