wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Will Smith Wants Fans To See Emancipation So Much That He’s Offering Free AppleTV+
Will Smith and Apple have teamed up to give two months free of AppleTV+ to all qualified new and returning customers so they can watch Emancipation.
Apple TV+ offers 2-month free trial ahead of Emancipation premiere
Will Smith has been at the center of a bit of controversy this year after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following that incident, though, Apple announced an upcoming movie with the slap-happy as its lead. Emancipation, which is set to premiere on December 9, will be an Apple TV+ exclusive. To celebrate the release, Will Smith and Apple have teamed up to offer a 2-month free Apple TV+ trial.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
MLive.com
How to Watch the premiere of “Emancipation” on Apple TV+
Emancipation premieres today on Apple TV+ (7 days free). Watch Will Smith as Peter, a man driven by faith and family devotion to forge an escape that helped change the course of history. About the movie:. Based on a true story, Emancipation follows Peter’s treacherous journey from slavery to freedom....
‘Emancipation’ Producer Apologizes for Bringing Photo of Man Who Escaped Slavery and Inspired Film to Premiere
Joey McFarland has apologized after sparking controversy for walking the red carpet at the Emancipation premiere with the original photo of an enslaved man known as Peter that inspired the film. More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale' and More'Emancipation' Producer Criticized After Walking Red Carpet With Photograph That Inspired FilmWill Smith's 'Emancipation': What the Critics Are Saying “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” the Oscar-nominated producer said in an Instagram post Sunday. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general...
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Complex
What to Watch This Week: ‘Emancipation,’ ‘The Whale,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ and More
This week’s releases are reminders that Awards SZN is right around the corner. Will Smith is returning to the big screen with Emancipation, his first movie after the infamous Oscar fiasco. The Apple TV+ film showcases a powerful story and an even more impressive performance from the actor. The Whale also marks Brendan Fraser’s big comeback with another captivating story that has already received great praise from critics and fans alike. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is also bound to have film lovers raving and celebrating the acclaimed director.
Sky TV users just got Apple TV+ for free
If you have Sky TV then you just got a great free early Christmas gift
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
9to5Mac
The new Will Smith movie ‘Emancipation’ is now available on Apple TV+
Apple today released Emancipation, the new Will Smith movie about a slave escaping his captor in 1863. The film is inspired by the true story of the enslaved ‘Whipped Peter’, whose photos in the press helped inform the public just how poorly slaves were being treated, and guide public opinion towards the freedom movement.
New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Emancipation’ Apple TV+ & More
Will you embrace Will Smith this weekend with open arms? He and Apple TV+ are hoping you will now that his first film since this year’s infamous Oscars slap is coming to the platform. But if you’re not ready to forgive him just yet, there are dozens of other new releases this weekend to choose from, including a sparkly holiday rom-com on Prime Video and Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited Pinocchio. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New...
ComicBook
Will Smith Has Special Deal for Fans to Watch His New Movie Emancipation For Free
Will Smith's new powerful drama film Emancipation will be streaming on Apple TV+ – a streaming service that not all of his fans have. After getting enough feedback that his fans want to watch Emancipation but don't know how Smith decided to do something about it, and he's now teasing fans with an opportunity to see Emancipation for free, starting on December 9th.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
How Much Is Disney Plus? Here’s the Secret to Get a Free Subscription Now That Prices Are Raised
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can...
marketplace.org
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Let’s talk streaming video. The landscape is confusing, and getting more so. A new example: Streaming service HBO Max, which replaced HBO Now, which replaced HBO Go, is coming back to Amazon Prime — which of course has its own streaming service called Amazon Prime Video. This means you will once again be able to subscribe to this one streaming service (HBO’s) through another (Amazon’s.)
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream His Dark Materials Specials Free Online
Best sites to watch His Dark Materials - Last updated on Dec 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch His Dark Materials online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for His Dark Materials on this page.
iheart.com
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today. (Los Angeles, CA) -- Disney Plus is starting its new low-priced ad-supported service today. Disney Plus Basic will cost U.S. subscribers seven-99 a month, with advertisements. Meanwhile, Disney Plus with no ads will go up from 7-99 to ten-99 a month starting today. Disney says it will still have bundle prices available for those who want the service with Hulu and ESPN Plus.
