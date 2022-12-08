Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
NFL Monday night: Cardinals lose QB to injury, game to Patriots
With three players scoring their first NFL touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals losing quarterback Kyler Murray to a knee injury on the game’s third play, the New England Patriots came on for a 27-13 victory in the NFL’s Week 14 Monday night game. After back-to-back losses, the Patriots...
Former Alabama wide receiver returns to the NFL
Robert Foster returned to the NFL on Tuesday, when the Indianapolis Colts announced they had signed the former Alabama wide receiver for their practice squad. The Colts added Foster to the practice squad after promoting tight end Nikola Kalinic to the active roster. A spot on the 53-player active roster opened when Indianapolis released wide receiver Keke Coutee, who had been used almost exclusively as a punt returner.
Auburn AD John Cohen reflects on ‘intellectual giant’ Mike Leach
Mike Leach’s death on Tuesday has drawn an outpouring of reflection and honorifics for the 61-year-old head football coach. John Cohen, Leach’s former athletic director at Mississippi State, now with Auburn in the same role, offered his thoughts on Twitter. “My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur...
Is the Manning Megacast on tonight? Monday Night Football live stream, TV, time, guest list
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Dec. 12 when the New England Patriots face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). The broadcast will include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Ryan Day, Buckeyes feel urgency behind second chance at CFP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State didn’t get to control its playoff destiny after losing to rival Michigan at the end of the regular season. No matter. The Buckeyes are in the postseason, and they’re yearning for redemption. Coach Ryan Day said the No. 4 Buckeyes had productive practices last week and realize the opportunity they have in front of them with a semifinal showdown against top-ranked Georgia.
Will Anderson is Alabama’s first Lott Trophy winner of Nick Saban era
A day after graduating from Alabama, outside linebacker Will Anderson flew to Newport Beach, California to accept his fourth national award of the past week. Anderson was named Sunday night as the 2022 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been given since 2004 to “a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field.” The Tide junior was one of four finalists alongside USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Former Alabama prep star accomplishes rare NFL feat
When cornerback Marcus Jones intercepted Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy in the third quarter of the New England Patriots’ 27-13 victory on Monday night, the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout accomplished a feat that hadn’t been done in the NFL in almost 70 years. Jones became...
Alabama basketball vs Memphis live score updates, analysis
It’s a big night in Coleman Coliseum as the Alabama men’s basketball team puts its No. 4 ranking to the test against the Memphis Tigers. Penny Hardaway’s squad is coming off a win over Auburn while Alabama beat No. 1 Houston on Saturday. Keep it here all...
Derrick Brown, Panthers aim to ‘complete the challenge’
The Carolina Panthers have fired their head coach and defensive coordinator, used three starting quarterbacks and traded the only player on their roster who’d been a first-team All-Pro. But with four games left on their regular-season schedule, they remain in playoff contention. The Panthers parted ways with head coach...
Patriots’ Mac Jones offers prayers for Mike Leach after win against Cardinals
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sent thoughts and prayers to Mike Leach and his family Monday night after the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. During his postgame press conference, the former Alabama quarterback made it a point to talk about the Mississippi State coach. Leach is in...
