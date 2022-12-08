ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8dAb_0jc7kMOI00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction.

The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based out of Buffalo.

Plans for the development of the building and lot are unknown. More details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 12/13

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a block by Watkins Glen basketball player Jacob Yontz and a basket by Elmira’s Jalea Abrams. You can watch […]
ELMIRA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Elmira loses second straight game to Watertown

The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2. The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2. Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023. Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023. Steuben County Health urges flu and COVID vaccines. Steuben County Health urges flu and COVID vaccines. Owego man...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tioga Downs Continues Season of Giving Across the Southern Tier

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - After already giving away $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations across the Twin Tiers, Tioga Downs Casino Resort continues to give to local communities. According to the casino, Tioga County Toys for Tots and the Arctic League in Chemung County each received checks for $10,000. The...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Kyle Stevens scores in Elmira return, as the Mammoth fall 3-1

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth fell 3-1 to Watertown on Friday, but a former Elmira Enforcer delivered a special moment in his return to First Arena. Longtime Elmira Enforcer Kyle Stevens made his Elmira Mammoth debut and delivered a special goal in the second period. Upon returning from a back injury, Stevens netted […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire damaged a historic home in the city of Elmira Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened at the home on the 400 Block of West Church Street in Elmira around 12:30 PM. The Elmira Fire Department said that two crews entered the building and made their...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino

Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Ernie Davis Orange Out slated for Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday night is a night of honor in Corning. As part of the Corning vs. M-E boys basketball game at 7:15 pm, the contest will be a special “orange out” honoring the late-great Ernie Davis on what would have been his 83rd birthday. Davis, the first black football player to earn […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Eames’ wrestling career concludes at Brockport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads wrestling standout has called it a collegiate career. Chris Eames, a graduate student wrestler for SUNY Brockport, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus along with a bruised bone. The injury has sidelined Eames for the rest of the season with surgery necessary to repair him. In his final year […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning lax alums earn MAAC rings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four standout lacrosse players earned a special honor. On Sunday, Corning High School graduates Hunter Newman, Quinn Bowler, Nik Nickerson and Kelly DuPree received their MAAC Championship rings as members of Manhattan College men’s lacrosse. Each player saw valuable playing time last year as the Jaspers beat St. Bonaventure 8-7 for […]
CORNING, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 199 Reconstruction Project continues in Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line. The project begins at the New York state line and works south. On Monday, the contractor will continue preparation to complete the final wearing course on all driveways adjacent to Route 199 between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets and between Woodworth and Mohawk streets. Drainage work is also scheduled to be completed between Cherry and Vanderbilt streets. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter. Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy