Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction.

The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based out of Buffalo.

Plans for the development of the building and lot are unknown. More details will be provided as they become available.

