Read full article on original website
Ben Lummus
5d ago
yes this is a great idea. one more step to a beautiful city. now if the city will bring in some industry so the people that fill the city can make some better wages instead of going to work just to try to make ends meet.
Reply
3
Related
WTOK-TV
Bond issue proposed to upgrade Meridian parks and facilities
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $5 million bond issue was proposed to the Meridian City Council Tuesday for improvements on parks and facilities. The bond issue will be used to upgrade 6 facilities in the city including Highland Park, The Jaycee Complex, Northeast Park, Phil Hardin Park, Q.V. Sykes Park, and The Sammie Davidson Complex.
WTOK-TV
Foster kids find forever home in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were many smiling faces Monday in the Lauderdale County Chancery Courtroom as several foster kids found their forever homes. Seven kids were all officially adopted Monday. All of these kids were in foster care for several months if not years, and after the long application...
WTOK-TV
EMBDC revives Meridian Main Street program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held its annual end of the year business meeting at the MSU Riley Center Tuesday. It presents a chance for business leaders in the community to assess the ups and downs of the past year and look ahead to the next.
WTOK-TV
Stella McMahan announces run for Lauderdale County coroner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local funeral director is now throwing her hat into the race for coroner in Lauderdale County. Stella McMahan made her announcement Monday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. McMahan said she has over ten years in the death care industry, assisting families through their loss of...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 13, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 6:50 AM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation got underway Monday into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department shared an update Tuesday and said it had determined that a student at the school had attempted to...
WTOK-TV
Carlos Roncali trial begins
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The trial for a Newton County man who was charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife back in 2020 officially began Monday in Decatur. 12 jurors and 3 alternates were selected this morning for Carlos Roncali’s trial, which is anticipated to last 3 to 4 days.
WTOK-TV
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp announces plans to retire
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp will be retiring at the end of his current term. Kemp told his department in a Monday meeting that he will not seek re-election in 2023. “The community has been great to me. I served here 6 terms. I made history...
WTOK-TV
Raising Cane’s continues support for Toython Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is in full swing and we are not finished yet trying to make sure more kids in our community have a Merry Christmas. WTOK and Raising Cane’s are still working together toward that goal. Raising Cane’s again decided to generously offer 15%...
WTOK-TV
Meridian schools to be closed Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All schools, offices and departments in the Meridian Public School District will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to the severe weather threat. All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled. The school district said it will continue to monitor the weather and make decisions in...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the death of Antonyio Dunwell. Dunwell was shot and killed Dec. 10 in the area of 20th Street and 29th Avenue. Detectives said the city camera system, which recorded the shooting, played...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
WTOK-TV
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News 11 that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16
5:22 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Boyd St. 8:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious person on River Rd in the Edinburg area. 8:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a...
kicks96news.com
Photo: ECCC Electrical Utility Lineman Graduates
These students are the most recent graduates of East Central Community College’s Electrical Utility Lineman program and were recognized during ceremonies held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Pictured are (from left) James Sims of Meridian, Skylar Porter of Decatur, program instructor Curtis Bradley, Aiden McNelly of Petal, Brayden Hollimon of...
wtva.com
Body found in Noxubee County; cause of death to be determined
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The investigation into a body discovery in Noxubee County continues. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said the body of a man was found on Friday in an abandoned house on Stewart Road. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and identify the man.
WTOK-TV
A local author speaks to elementary students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - J. Dillard a famous barber and author, came to T.J. Harris Upper Elementary to speak to dozens of elementary students about his story and how he got to where he is today. Dillard has cut hair for people all over the world and wanted to tell...
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. The GeoTour is designed to bring people into the city of Hattiesburg to explore the outdoors. Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in the Queen City. Floats and a little holiday cheer has filled all of downtown as the city hosts its annual Christmas parade. The 2022 Christmas parade in Meridian started off with a police escort and many floats to follow. Several...
Comments / 3