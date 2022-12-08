Lane Kiffin released a heartfelt message Tuesday in reaction to the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. The Ole Miss coach took to Twitter with the following message:. “I truly loved coach Leach and every minute I shared with him,” Kiffin’s message began. “I have been able to work with several of his former players and coach, and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can’t imagine college football without him. I’m grateful to be a part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner he is.”

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO