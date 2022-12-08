Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
Saints keeping coach, QB in place for stretch run
Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.
Nick Saban reacts to Mike Leach’s death, calls him innovator
The sudden death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach sent shockwaves throughout the college football world. Nick Saban released the following statement within minutes of Mississippi State’s announcement. “Mike Leach was a friend, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing. I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike...
NFL Monday night: Cardinals lose QB to injury, game to Patriots
With three players scoring their first NFL touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals losing quarterback Kyler Murray to a knee injury on the game’s third play, the New England Patriots came on for a 27-13 victory in the NFL’s Week 14 Monday night game. After back-to-back losses, the Patriots...
Auburn RB Tank Bigsby declares for NFL Draft
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby posted his intention to enter the 2023 National Football League Draft on Monday via his Instagram account. “My dreams came true when Coach (Gus) Malzahn and his staff offered me the opportunity to become an Auburn student-athlete,” Bigsby wrote. “I’ll forever be appreciative for coach ‘Lac’ Williams leadership and him believing in me and my capabilities.”
Lane Kiffin on death of Mike Leach: ‘I can’t imagine college football without him’
Lane Kiffin released a heartfelt message Tuesday in reaction to the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. The Ole Miss coach took to Twitter with the following message:. “I truly loved coach Leach and every minute I shared with him,” Kiffin’s message began. “I have been able to work with several of his former players and coach, and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can’t imagine college football without him. I’m grateful to be a part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner he is.”
Former Alabama wide receiver returns to the NFL
Robert Foster returned to the NFL on Tuesday, when the Indianapolis Colts announced they had signed the former Alabama wide receiver for their practice squad. The Colts added Foster to the practice squad after promoting tight end Nikola Kalinic to the active roster. A spot on the 53-player active roster opened when Indianapolis released wide receiver Keke Coutee, who had been used almost exclusively as a punt returner.
Former Alabama prep star accomplishes rare NFL feat
When cornerback Marcus Jones intercepted Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy in the third quarter of the New England Patriots’ 27-13 victory on Monday night, the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout accomplished a feat that hadn’t been done in the NFL in almost 70 years. Jones became...
Will Anderson earns another All-American nod, nearing unanimous status
Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson was named Tuesday as a first-team All-American by the Sporting News. It is the fourth of the five All-America lists officially recognized by the NCAA in which Anderson has earned first-team All-America status. If he is named to the fifth, the AFCA’s on Wednesday, he will earn unanimous All-American status for a second season in a row.
Mike Leach’s memorable moments, including eloping, candy corn, pirates and mascot fights
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died after complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach was known for his pass-happy offenses, wide-ranging interests — he wrote a book about Native American leader Geronimo, had a passion for pirates, taught a class about insurgent warfare — and rambling, off-the-cuff news conferences.
Auburn AD John Cohen reflects on ‘intellectual giant’ Mike Leach
Mike Leach’s death on Tuesday has drawn an outpouring of reflection and honorifics for the 61-year-old head football coach. John Cohen, Leach’s former athletic director at Mississippi State, now with Auburn in the same role, offered his thoughts on Twitter. “My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur...
Is the Manning Megacast on tonight? Monday Night Football live stream, TV, time, guest list
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Dec. 12 when the New England Patriots face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). The broadcast will include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Patriots vs. Cardinals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking to stay alive in the crowded AFC playoff picture, and by using our DraftKings promo code,...
Derrick Brown, Panthers aim to ‘complete the challenge’
The Carolina Panthers have fired their head coach and defensive coordinator, used three starting quarterbacks and traded the only player on their roster who’d been a first-team All-Pro. But with four games left on their regular-season schedule, they remain in playoff contention. The Panthers parted ways with head coach...
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, how to watch Patriots-Cardinals online
The New England Patriots face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use...
Alabama basketball vs Memphis live score updates, analysis
It’s a big night in Coleman Coliseum as the Alabama men’s basketball team puts its No. 4 ranking to the test against the Memphis Tigers. Penny Hardaway’s squad is coming off a win over Auburn while Alabama beat No. 1 Houston on Saturday. Keep it here all...
FanDuel promo code for NFL Sunday: $1,000 no sweat first bet for any Week 14 game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With six divisional matchups in Week 14′s slate of NFL games, it’s a fantastic time to use our FanDuel promo code to give...
Patriots’ Mac Jones offers prayers for Mike Leach after win against Cardinals
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sent thoughts and prayers to Mike Leach and his family Monday night after the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. During his postgame press conference, the former Alabama quarterback made it a point to talk about the Mississippi State coach. Leach is in...
Eagles coach updates injuries to Arryn Siposs, Reed Blankenship
The Philadelphia Eagles have nine players from Alabama high schools and colleges on their active roster, and two of them had to be carted to the locker room during Sunday’s 48-22 victory over the New York Giants. On Monday afternoon, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the team is more...
Chiefs-Broncos live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Chiefs coach Andy Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0