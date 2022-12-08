ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
WASHINGTON, PA
AL.com

Saints keeping coach, QB in place for stretch run

Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Nick Saban reacts to Mike Leach’s death, calls him innovator

The sudden death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach sent shockwaves throughout the college football world. Nick Saban released the following statement within minutes of Mississippi State’s announcement. “Mike Leach was a friend, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing. I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike...
STARKVILLE, MS
AL.com

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby declares for NFL Draft

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby posted his intention to enter the 2023 National Football League Draft on Monday via his Instagram account. “My dreams came true when Coach (Gus) Malzahn and his staff offered me the opportunity to become an Auburn student-athlete,” Bigsby wrote. “I’ll forever be appreciative for coach ‘Lac’ Williams leadership and him believing in me and my capabilities.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Lane Kiffin on death of Mike Leach: ‘I can’t imagine college football without him’

Lane Kiffin released a heartfelt message Tuesday in reaction to the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. The Ole Miss coach took to Twitter with the following message:. “I truly loved coach Leach and every minute I shared with him,” Kiffin’s message began. “I have been able to work with several of his former players and coach, and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can’t imagine college football without him. I’m grateful to be a part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner he is.”
STARKVILLE, MS
AL.com

Former Alabama wide receiver returns to the NFL

Robert Foster returned to the NFL on Tuesday, when the Indianapolis Colts announced they had signed the former Alabama wide receiver for their practice squad. The Colts added Foster to the practice squad after promoting tight end Nikola Kalinic to the active roster. A spot on the 53-player active roster opened when Indianapolis released wide receiver Keke Coutee, who had been used almost exclusively as a punt returner.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star accomplishes rare NFL feat

When cornerback Marcus Jones intercepted Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy in the third quarter of the New England Patriots’ 27-13 victory on Monday night, the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout accomplished a feat that hadn’t been done in the NFL in almost 70 years. Jones became...
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

Will Anderson earns another All-American nod, nearing unanimous status

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson was named Tuesday as a first-team All-American by the Sporting News. It is the fourth of the five All-America lists officially recognized by the NCAA in which Anderson has earned first-team All-America status. If he is named to the fifth, the AFCA’s on Wednesday, he will earn unanimous All-American status for a second season in a row.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Mike Leach’s memorable moments, including eloping, candy corn, pirates and mascot fights

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died after complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach was known for his pass-happy offenses, wide-ranging interests — he wrote a book about Native American leader Geronimo, had a passion for pirates, taught a class about insurgent warfare — and rambling, off-the-cuff news conferences.
COLORADO STATE
AL.com

Auburn AD John Cohen reflects on ‘intellectual giant’ Mike Leach

Mike Leach’s death on Tuesday has drawn an outpouring of reflection and honorifics for the 61-year-old head football coach. John Cohen, Leach’s former athletic director at Mississippi State, now with Auburn in the same role, offered his thoughts on Twitter. “My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Derrick Brown, Panthers aim to ‘complete the challenge’

The Carolina Panthers have fired their head coach and defensive coordinator, used three starting quarterbacks and traded the only player on their roster who’d been a first-team All-Pro. But with four games left on their regular-season schedule, they remain in playoff contention. The Panthers parted ways with head coach...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AL.com

Chiefs-Broncos live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Chiefs coach Andy Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
