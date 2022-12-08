Read full article on original website
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Best Used Midsize Luxury Sedans Under $20K–According to KBB
If you are looking for a reliable and inexpensive used sedan, you need to consider these four options. The post The 4 Best Used Midsize Luxury Sedans Under $20K–According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 of the Best Sedans for Driving in the Snow for 2022
Wintertime is upon us and snow is starting to fall. Here are five sedans that can get you through the white stuff quickly and safely. The post 5 of the Best Sedans for Driving in the Snow for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1978 Datsun 510 Wagon
1977 was one of the years of Peak Wagon in the United States, a year in which car shoppers here could choose among 47 different models of station wagon (the wagon count for 1964 was 47 as well). The choices were slightly diminished in 1978, but we were still in the Golden Age of Japanese station wagons here at that time. Toyota offered Americans three wagon choices for '78 (Cressida, Corona, Corolla) and Nissan was right there with the Datsun 810, 510 and F-10. Here's one of those all-but-extinct 510 wagons, found in a self-service yard near Sacramento, California.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
The New 2023 Toyota Prius Is No Longer a Laughing Matter
Could the new 2023 Toyota Prius give you the look and efficiency desired? Keep reading and find out. The post The New 2023 Toyota Prius Is No Longer a Laughing Matter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is BMW’s Best-Selling SUV?
BMW produces some of the most popular luxury vehicles on the market. What is its best-selling SUV? The post What Is BMW’s Best-Selling SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Review: Hybrid is still the one to get, but it's pricey
This rating is for the Pacifica Hybrid whereas the V6-only Pacifica gets a 7. Both are blessed with compelling design and features, including great in-car tech. The V6-only model stands out with its Stow 'N Go seats, but the Hybrid gets exceptional fuel economy that's a huge advantage over other vans.
Autoblog
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R's coolest feature is a $25 bike part
There's a lot to like about the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, but after spending some time admiring one in person, the new hot hatch's standout feature is one that lays flat. Yep, I'm referring to its trick, 90-degree valve stems. Take one glance at the wheels and it's impossible to miss them; they stand out with their silver finish against the dark satin void of the barrels. And if you look closely, you'll see that they're rigidly mounted at a 90-degree angle to the wheel, perfectly level with the ground. Can you guess why?
torquenews.com
New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek
Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra
Kelley Blue Book's three reasons to select the 2023 Cadillac CT4 over the Acura Integra include performance and more. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
It's the best time to buy a used car in 16 months — just don't take out a big loan
Over the past few years, record used-car prices have become emblematic of the sky-high inflation across the U.S. While this is finally changing, many car buyers may be forced to continue waiting on the sidelines. Per Cox Automotive's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks the wholesale prices of used...
Autoblog
Rivian Scraps Plan to Make Electric Vans in Europe with Mercedes
Rivian Automotive Inc. is shelving plans to jointly build electric vans in Europe with Mercedes-Benz AG, aborting a deal signed just three months ago to share costs and technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. Rivian will no longer pursue the memorandum of understanding signed with the German automaker in September to...
Autoblog
2024 Ford F-150 spied with new taillights, covered tailgate
Update: A second spy shot source of ours tells us that there's more to be seen here than is visible in these spy photos. Images captured by our other source show an F-150 that's far more covered up than the one in the photos at the top of this post, suggesting that the uncovered elements seen above are an attempt at misdirection.
Autoblog
Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is a scaled-down tribute to the Mistral
Bugatti unveiled a new variant of the Baby II, its smallest and most affordable model. Inspired by the 1,600-horsepower Mistral introduced in 2022, the Baby II Carbon Edition is a scaled-down replica of the Type 35 that's more advanced than its pocket-sized dimensions suggest. While the Baby II Carbon Edition...
Autoblog
Porsche, World Fund join $63M bet on batteries for electric planes
World Fund, a one-year-old venture firm that backs European climate startups, led the deal. Abacon Capital and Vsquared Ventures also chipped in. Customcells develops and recycles high-performance lithium-ion batteries that power products like cars, medical equipment and fossil fuel development (despite its stated decarbonization goals). The company also makes batteries for high-heat environments north of 122 degrees F. For this funding round, Customcells has a specific aim in mind: accelerating its push into "e-aviation" as well as its expansion outside of Germany and into the U.S. and Asia.
Autoblog
Osprey Custom Cars Land Rover Defender Review: Classic Cool
The off-road SUV revival has been remarkable of late. We've seen the return of the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, and staples such as the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Wrangler have been seeing some of the best sales in their recent histories. But this popularity extends beyond new cars to classic off-roaders. Vintage Broncos, Jeeps, Land Rovers, Blazers and more are seriously hot. And as a result, multiple outfits have popped up to deliver not just restored trucks, but modified ones to make them better than ever. We've had the opportunity to sample an updated Land Rover Defender from Osprey Custom Cars, based out of North Carolina, and we're quite impressed.
