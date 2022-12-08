There's a lot to like about the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, but after spending some time admiring one in person, the new hot hatch's standout feature is one that lays flat. Yep, I'm referring to its trick, 90-degree valve stems. Take one glance at the wheels and it's impossible to miss them; they stand out with their silver finish against the dark satin void of the barrels. And if you look closely, you'll see that they're rigidly mounted at a 90-degree angle to the wheel, perfectly level with the ground. Can you guess why?

