Albuquerque, NM

New field and track at Youth Diagnostic and Development Center

By Isaac Cruz
 5 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Youth Diagnostic and Development Center in Albuquerque has a brand new athletic field and track. Officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the field and track.

CYFD reintroduced athletics to kids at YDDC in 2016, but kids only had access to a rocky field and cracked asphalt path at the facility. The department put more than $1 million into the project.

