New field and track at Youth Diagnostic and Development Center
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Youth Diagnostic and Development Center in Albuquerque has a brand new athletic field and track. Officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the field and track.
CYFD reintroduced athletics to kids at YDDC in 2016, but kids only had access to a rocky field and cracked asphalt path at the facility. The department put more than $1 million into the project.
