Decatur police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ capital murder suspect
Decatur police are looking for a Huntsville man in connection with the killing of two people at an apartment complex in November. Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, of Huntsville, has an active capital murder warrant in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Nov. 27, according to Irene Cardenas–Martinez, public information liaison for Decatur police.
Suspect charged with biting, scratching Huntsville Police officers
One man was arrested after authorities said he bit one officer on the arm and scratched the arm of another officer.
WAFF
Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was facing a murder charge for stabbing someone to death in Boaz in 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Brandon Richard Davis was charged with murder for stabbing Coy Tidwell in April of 2020. According to the Boaz Police Department, Davis confessed to the murder at the scene of the crime.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Thursday, Dec. 1 Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Friday, Dec. 2 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation),...
12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Juvenile dies in apparent accidental self-inflicted shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says a 12-year-old boy involved in a self-inflicted shooting has died. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental, and no charges are expected. The call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday, according to police. It happened in the 400 block of Julia Street in Huntsville. Police say...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
Police In Alabama Look For Man Who Tried To Abduct Child
This is a sick world and nothing surprises me anymore. Now, we have a mom that noticed a man that set off her internal alarms because he was acting strange. Parents are blessed with this gift of the ability to sense that something is just off. That same man tried...
weisradio.com
Piedmont Police Arrest Man After He Files False Report
At 5:46 Sunday morning, a man called Piedmont Central Dispatch reporting he had been stabbed by a person outside his home on McKee Street, his wife was injured and he had chased the intruder out of his home. Both police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. However, that was...
wrganews.com
Armed Robbery Reported in Summerville
An armed robbery was reported on Highway 48 just outside of Summerville on Saturday night. According to WZQZ Radio, two black males, dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, entered the Highway 48 Food Mart, located at 1360 Highway 48. One of the suspects was armed and the other was carrying a backpack. It is not known at this time how much was stolen during the robbery. Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader gave an update on Sunday afternoon stating that Investigators and deputies are reviewing what video and looking through evidence collected to try and determine the identity of the individuals. If anyone has any information regarding the incident to please contact the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office or Sheriff Schrader directly.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605. theft of property; Co. Rd. 532. permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775. December 9. menacing; Co. Rd. 1400.
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
wrganews.com
Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection
A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
WAAY-TV
Coroner IDs victim in DeKalb County death investigation; sheriff says foul play suspected
The DeKalb County coroner has identified the woman at the center of a death investigation in Collinsville. Sandra Jelks, 62, is the person whose body was found about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on Watts Avenue, said Coroner Tom Wilson. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WAAY 31 that Jelks died from...
wrganews.com
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
Single-Vehicle Crash in Calhoun County Causes Lane Closure
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, has caused a lane closure. The right lane of Interstate 20 westbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Men wrongly convicted free after 25 years in prison
Two men incarcerated for a Floyd County murder they didn’t commit 25 years ago, are free this morning and will be spending their first Christmas with family in more than two decades. Both were released Thursday immediately after the Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office agreed with new evidence...
AL.com
