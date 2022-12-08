ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police report rash of burglaries in Mather Heights neighborhood

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SZvr_0jc7jpVo00

Green Bay Police are investigating what they call a rash of burglaries in one northwest side neighborhood.

Police are searching for those suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.

Since September, police said the department has had nearly 10 reported home burglaries mostly during daytime hours in that particular area.

As police investigate, officers have been going door-to-door handing out burglary alert forms to residents and interviewing neighbors for leads.

“As we investigate, it’s important for residents who may remember seeing something to say something, so we can try to stop this. If you think that you may have video footage of suspicious activity on either a doorbell or security camera, contact us right away,” said Green Bay Police Lt. Jason Allen.

Police said cash, electronics and guns have been stolen. These recently reported burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on residential burglaries is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 then dial extension 0238 and reference case No. 22-266894 or email Detective Jason Leick at jason.leick@greenbaywi.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com , or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

SPD: Porch Piracy Hasn’t Increased, but Arrests Have Doubled

Sheboygan is no island when it comes to what’s become known as “porch piracy”. Sheboygan Police Community Neighborhood Beat Officer Kevin Post says that municipalities don’t all categorize thefts of packages delivered to a home the same way, theft of some packages get labeled “theft from business”. And it should be noted that packages taken from mailboxes are handled by a Postal Inspector and those numbers aren’t included. But the number of those labeled “thefts from the mail” are up only slightly compared to last year. Post said that in 2021 there were 31 such thefts last year, and so far in 2022 there have been 34. And while those numbers are about the same, the porch pirates aren’t getting away with their crimes as often, telling WHBL news that the “clearance”, or arrest rate, has more than doubled last year. That could be a result of the growing numbers of doorbell and surveillance cameras or better reporting of the crimes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wxerfm.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Velp Avenue gradually reopens after crash knocks down power lines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say one lane of traffic is now open in each direction on the 1300-block of Velp Avenue after a crash late Tuesday morning. The crash knocked down a power pole and wires were down in the roadway. Wisconsin Public Service is making repairs.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay

With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

No Charges will be filed Against Shooter at the Trolley Station Apartments

On December 1st, officers were dispatched to the Trolley Station Apartments on Main Street in Marinette for a report of a female who sustained gunshot wounds. The female was in the apartment’s hallway, appearing to have gunshot wounds and a knife in her hands. A red substance on the knife was consistent with blood. They identified the female as 32-year-old Edwina Anderson. Upon arrival, police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, and they transported her to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area. Despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries. City of Marinette Police Detective Mike Kahles says, “A second 911 call was placed by Nicholas Smith. Mr. Smith reported that had been stabbed, and he thought he shot somebody.”
WBAY Green Bay

Alleged Memorial Day shooter pleads not guilty by insanity

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a Memorial Day fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Joshua P. Johnson, 38, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County. On Monday, the court ordered a mental health evaluation for Johnson, which is protocol...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Driver injured in Waupaca County crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

No Charges Will be Filed in Shooting Death of Marinette Woman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say Nicholas Smith’s killing of Edwina Anderson is legally justified. On December 1, someone called to report seeing a woman with gunshot wounds in the hallway of the trolley station apartment complex. Police went to the residence and reported that the woman, later...
MARINETTE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Appeal filed by 19-year-old convicted of homicide

A Wisconsin 19-year-old has appealed his conviction of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2018 death of a 7-year-old who was beaten, forced to carry a 44-pound log and buried in the snow before he died. WLUK-TV reports that Damian Hauschultz was 14 years old when he supervised Ethan Hauschultz’’s punishment at their Manitowoc County home. Damian Hauschultz, of Mishicot, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the 2018 death of Ethan Hauschultz. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison plus 10 years of extended supervision. He appealed on Friday, arguing he should have been read his Miranda rights by police.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy