Green Bay Police report rash of burglaries in Mather Heights neighborhood

Green Bay Police are investigating what they call a rash of burglaries in one northwest side neighborhood.

Police are searching for those suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.

Since September, police said the department has had nearly 10 reported home burglaries mostly during daytime hours in that particular area.

As police investigate, officers have been going door-to-door handing out burglary alert forms to residents and interviewing neighbors for leads.

“As we investigate, it’s important for residents who may remember seeing something to say something, so we can try to stop this. If you think that you may have video footage of suspicious activity on either a doorbell or security camera, contact us right away,” said Green Bay Police Lt. Jason Allen.

Police said cash, electronics and guns have been stolen. These recently reported burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on residential burglaries is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 then dial extension 0238 and reference case No. 22-266894 or email Detective Jason Leick at jason.leick@greenbaywi.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com , or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.