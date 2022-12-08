Read full article on original website
Barbara Harper
3d ago
Taxed all the way down to nickles & dimes. Then give money to other countries and give money to the invaders of this country. Makes perfect sense. Going to need more folks paying taxes because the rest of us are broke.
SsgtA
3d ago
So, this was implemented where people were losing their jobs and trying to provide what little they could for their families. The government made sure to lower the net to catch every penny. Y’all voted for this, so, as KISS said, ‘LICK IT UP!’
Sheryl Warren
3d ago
we r paying back all this war money ppl wake up the country is broke but they still taking in money ppl pay attention
IRS Has Made Changes to Its Tax Brackets, Here Is What That Means for You
Thanks to inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service, many Americans will see their tax brackets shift and their tax burden go down next year, writes Ashlea Ebeling for The Wall Street Journal. Still, some will benefit more than others. The IRS adjusts dozens of tax provisions based on...
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Hint: You may only consider two out of three to be positive ones.
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
CNET
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state
Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States
The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
One-time payment up to $30,000 available from the state
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Americans could get $1,000 bonus checks under $278,000 plan – see who’ll qualify for the Christmas cash
A CHRISTMAS present could come early this year for public employees of a Tennessee county. They are one step closer to receiving pay bumps with money provided through a federal stimulus plan after the Budget and Finance Committee in Coffee County, Tennessee approved a $1,000 bonus. The committee decided to...
Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters
money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Will you get your payment from the state before Christmas?
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $750 in your pocket sound? Well, that's exactly what happen for many Rhode Island families before Christmas. This program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported
People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments arriving in just one week for millions
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to receive their next monthly retirement checks, worth an average of $1,681 per payment, in just seven days.
Common 1999 Pennies Are Worth Up To $4,500, Coin Expert Claims
A coin expert has claimed that a coin from the year 1999 can fetch $4,500!. A TikToker who is also a coin expert posted a video under his username @the_coin_guy revealing that common 1999 pennies are worth up to $4,500 if they have a tiny minting error.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
