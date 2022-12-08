Read full article on original website
Related
sonomamag.com
Latkes, Jelly Doughnuts and More for Hanukkah in Sonoma County
The eight-day Festival of Lights known as Hanukkah (or Chanukah) celebrates the rekindling of the sacred flame in the temple in Jerusalem in 165 B.C. after the Maccabees, a small group of Jewish rebel warriors, defeated the much larger army of the repressive King Antiochus IV. During his rule, Antiochus...
sonomamag.com
Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close
The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
White December? Snow covers some Bay Area communities, surprises drivers
It's definitely not the dumping that Tahoe got this weekend, but some spots in the Bay Area got a bit of snow Sunday night!
Santa Rosa to open warming center during frigid nights
(BCN) — In anticipation of a string of freezing nights, Santa Rosa will open a drop-in warming center this week, according to city officials. The center will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. daily from Monday to Thursday morning. The shelter is at the Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center […]
ksro.com
New Homes in Sonoma County Must Have All Electric Appliances… with an Exception
Most new homes in Sonoma County will soon have to be outfitted with all electric appliances. The county Board of Supervisors has voted to implement the state’s updated building codes within the region beginning on January 3rd. New homes and commercial buildings will also be required to have solar panels and energy storage, in addition to all-electric appliances. Cooktops will be the only exception to the new rule. Sonoma County is also modifying its plumbing code to allow the use of composting toilets.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
OAKLAND, Calif. - The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. In Sonoma County, volunteer firefighters in Monte Rio were cleaning up the damage from the storm that left its mark in several ways. At least four homes were damaged Saturday. In one case, a tree landed on two houses and also fell on three cars, disrupting one group's festive weekend.
Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave. Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
ksro.com
Weekend Storm is Gone, Freezing Overnight Weather Comes Back
A storm that dumped rain on Sonoma County during the weekend has cleared out. A freeze watch has been issued for the North Bay valleys between tonight and tomorrow morning, with temperatures expected to go as low as the mid-20’s overnight. The storm brought between an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain to the valleys during the weekend. The coastal mountain ranges got soaked with between an inch-and-a-half and three-inches of rain. Heavy rain and strong winds also uprooted trees and damaged homes in Monte Rio on Saturday.
sonomasun.com
Bob Cannard moves on from Green String Farm
Bob Cannard hasn’t just been a superlative organic farmer, though he has been that. He has also been an advocate for regenerative agriculture, living close to the land, and banning all chemical herbicides and pesticides, like glyphosate, in California. His flagship farm and farm stand Green String which sits on the edge of Petaluma, recently announced it would shut down on Christmas Eve 2022. It’s a big loss for Bay Area shoppers who want quality fruits, vegetables and meats.
NBC Bay Area
Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning
Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday. Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Sonoma County clinic named Best North Bay Health & Wellness Project
West County Health Center’s new Guerneville clinic at 16375 First St. is a 3-story, 16,000-square foot,building consolidating a variety of health services including: medical, dental, psychiatric, acupuncture, wellness, addiction, HIV and gender expansion. There is a parking garage on the first floor, medical, behavioral health and administrative offices on...
Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
WTRF
Video shows mountain lion standing over dog it dragged from house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Some residents of Sonoma County, California, are concerned about mountain lions after a disturbing video captured one entering a house, attacking a dog, and dragging the dog by its neck into the backyard. The incident took place last week when a Bennett Valley resident...
Sonoma Co. adopts updated building codes requiring electric appliances
SONOMA COUNTY – Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma. The county also modified the plumbing code to permit the use of composting toilets. "These building code amendments go beyond what's required by the state but not beyond what's needed in this climate emergency," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors. The 2022 code requires buildings to be "electric ready," meaning the infrastructure for all electric appliances is built into the unit. The new building code takes effect January 3, 2023.
bohemian.com
Santa Rosa strengthens mobile home park rent control rules
The Santa Rosa City Council last week finalized a legislative effort to shield residents of the city’s mobile home parks from significant rent hikes. Santa Rosa’s 16 rent controlled parks serve as some of the city’s last affordable housing. Currently, 1,690 out of 2,155 mobile home spaces in the city are rent controlled, with residents paying an average rent of $721 per month for the land under their mobile home.
KSBW.com
Rock slide on Highway 101 damages several vehicles in Marin
MARINA, Calif. — A rock slide damaged vehicles and temporarily closed southbound Highway 101 past Rodeo Avenue in Marin County on Monday morning. The rocks tumbled down the hillside onto the road at about 4:30 a.m., according to a Sig Alert. CBS News reported that one car was severely damaged and a few others were hit with debris.
Water main break in Santa Rosa causes minor flooding, repairs under way
A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred on Carissa Avenue near Summerfield Road just before 4 a.m. and caused minor flooding of the roadway. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic following the break and northbound traffic on Summerfield Road was moving with delays. Santa Rosa Water spokesperson Elise Miller says repairing the 16-inch diameter pipe should be completed by the end of today.
ksro.com
Petaluma Resident Dies in Marin County Crash
A Petaluma resident is dead after a two-car crash in Marin County. The person lost control while driving on Point Reyes Petaluma Road on Saturday afternoon. They swerved into the opposite lane of traffic and were hit in the passenger side by another car. The driver of the other car suffered major injuries but is expected to survive. The two drivers were the only people inside either vehicle.
ksro.com
Woman Charged with Embezzlement in Santa Rosa Nonprofit to Appear in Court in February
A former director of a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization will now appear in court on embezzlement charges on February 15th. Lisa Fatu was supposed to be arraigned in a courtroom on Monday. But, the hearing was rescheduled so her attorney could review evidence from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Fatu was arrested in late September on suspicion of stealing more than 50-thousand-dollars from an agency that provides services to homeless people and at-risk kids. Fatu was supposed to enter her plea on Monday.
Comments / 0