Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

PHOTO GALLERY: Lakota Nation Invitational kicks off at The Monument in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students from North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska filed into The Monument Tuesday night for the 45th annual Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. From Wednesday through Saturday visitors will be able to see sports tournaments, cultural events, vendor fairs, and more through the event’s duration. A full schedule of the events can be found here.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

The Matthews Opera House needs your help to reunite Stuffy with their human

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Stuffy (the adorable stuffed raccoon) took to the Matthews Opera House’s Facebook page to post the following:. Hello Facebook. My name is Stuffy. I’m the one holding the marker. The other guy is my human who I lost in the week of chaos! I was left at the Matthews Opera House on Saturday when my human was meeting Santa! The staff here is very friendly and gave me the supplies to make a sign. Please help me find my human! I can’t imagine how scared they are…
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ever wanted to blow something up? Here’s your chance in Custer

CUSTER, S.D. —Have you ever wanted to blow something up? Literally?. Well here’s your chance. The current owners of the old Star Academy outside Custer need to knock down three buildings, AND they’re auctioning off the opportunity to push the plunger that will set off the implosion.
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Road Closure: I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. This comes after SDDOT closed I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain earlier today. This means that beginning at...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 9 a.m. (MT) on Tuesday, December 13, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How to avoid injury when shoveling the sidewalk

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The oncoming snowstorm means we’ll be grabbing our shovels and, if we’re fortunate enough, snow blowers. The Rapid City Fire Department asks the public to stay safe while doing their own snow removal. The first thing they say is to dress warmly and make...
newscenter1.tv

Whether in the road or the air, Rapid City residents can expect the snow to impact travels

According to Marketing, Communications, and Air Service Development Manager for the Rapid City Regional Airport Megan Johnson, the best thing to do is to check your flight. “You can do that a couple of different ways. One is visiting our website. Another option is downloading the app that you’re flying with. Airlines apps like United, Delta, and so on– they will send you push notifications direct to your cell phone if there’s any changes to your flight status.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central girls fall to fifth ranked Pierre

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central Cobblers faced a huge test on Saturday in girls basketball by hosting No. 5 Pierre. The Governors jumped out to an early lead in the first half and went on to beat the Cobblers, 62-35. Pierre improves to 2-0 on the...
PIERRE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s how you can sign up for Public Impact and Snow alert messages in Pennington County!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Snowfall can have a big impact on your daily routine, from where you drive to whether you may want to try to leave work early. If you live in Rapid City or Pennington County, Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management has a Public Impact and Snow alert messaging system that can help you stay updated on what’s happening near you.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

