Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Lakota Nation Invitational kicks off at The Monument in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students from North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska filed into The Monument Tuesday night for the 45th annual Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. From Wednesday through Saturday visitors will be able to see sports tournaments, cultural events, vendor fairs, and more through the event’s duration. A full schedule of the events can be found here.
newscenter1.tv
The Matthews Opera House needs your help to reunite Stuffy with their human
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Stuffy (the adorable stuffed raccoon) took to the Matthews Opera House’s Facebook page to post the following:. Hello Facebook. My name is Stuffy. I’m the one holding the marker. The other guy is my human who I lost in the week of chaos! I was left at the Matthews Opera House on Saturday when my human was meeting Santa! The staff here is very friendly and gave me the supplies to make a sign. Please help me find my human! I can’t imagine how scared they are…
newscenter1.tv
Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Light continues to bring joy with spectacular displays
Storybook Island is once again hosting their annual Christmas Nights of Light. This is the 28th year the Nights of Light being held and it’s also one of the biggest fundraisers that Storybook Island holds, making it the reason why the park has free admission in the summer. It...
newscenter1.tv
Ever wanted to blow something up? Here’s your chance in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. —Have you ever wanted to blow something up? Literally?. Well here’s your chance. The current owners of the old Star Academy outside Custer need to knock down three buildings, AND they’re auctioning off the opportunity to push the plunger that will set off the implosion.
newscenter1.tv
Road Closure: I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. This comes after SDDOT closed I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain earlier today. This means that beginning at...
newscenter1.tv
Some schools and school districts have already announced closures, is yours on the list?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It looks like a few schools and school districts are closed on Wednesday. As of now, Bennett County Schools, Douglas School District, Dupree Schools, OLC – Wolf Creek School and Spearfish School District will be closed tomorrow. Please check out our Closings and Delays...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Looking back at the Legion Lake Fire
RAPID CITY S.D. – The Legion Lake fire started five years ago on December 11. You can find a more detailed breakdown of the Legion Lake Fire here.
newscenter1.tv
I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 9 a.m. (MT) on Tuesday, December 13, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).
newscenter1.tv
Teddy bears rush the ice; Fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice for the Teddy Bear Toss at Rush Gives Back Night
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Once the puck passed the goalie and hit the net, the crowd erupted in cheers and cowbells rang with them. Soon after, hundreds, maybe even thousands, of stuffed animals started flying through the air the Rapid City Rush game Saturday night. This was all for...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools and Meade County schools are closed Wednesday, December 14
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) and Meade County have announced that they will be closed due to inclement weather on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For RCAS students, this is a snow day and not an E-learning day. Meade County schools include the schools of Sturgis...
newscenter1.tv
How to avoid injury when shoveling the sidewalk
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The oncoming snowstorm means we’ll be grabbing our shovels and, if we’re fortunate enough, snow blowers. The Rapid City Fire Department asks the public to stay safe while doing their own snow removal. The first thing they say is to dress warmly and make...
newscenter1.tv
Whether in the road or the air, Rapid City residents can expect the snow to impact travels
According to Marketing, Communications, and Air Service Development Manager for the Rapid City Regional Airport Megan Johnson, the best thing to do is to check your flight. “You can do that a couple of different ways. One is visiting our website. Another option is downloading the app that you’re flying with. Airlines apps like United, Delta, and so on– they will send you push notifications direct to your cell phone if there’s any changes to your flight status.”
newscenter1.tv
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central girls fall to fifth ranked Pierre
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central Cobblers faced a huge test on Saturday in girls basketball by hosting No. 5 Pierre. The Governors jumped out to an early lead in the first half and went on to beat the Cobblers, 62-35. Pierre improves to 2-0 on the...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how you can sign up for Public Impact and Snow alert messages in Pennington County!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Snowfall can have a big impact on your daily routine, from where you drive to whether you may want to try to leave work early. If you live in Rapid City or Pennington County, Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management has a Public Impact and Snow alert messaging system that can help you stay updated on what’s happening near you.
newscenter1.tv
A winter storm is on its way, but what can we expect the weather to be like the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of December. With a strong system coming through at the beginning of this week, we’ll see below average temperatures for the entire week. Will we get any...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Transit System closing due to weather conditions
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid Transit System will be closing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. due to worsening weather conditions. Additionally, RapidRide’s last lap will be the 8:05 a.m. lap and Dial-A-Ride will be closed at 8:30 a.m.
Comments / 0