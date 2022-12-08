Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana's Landry leads $10B opioid deal with CVS and Walgreens
(The Center Square) — CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments more than a combined $10 billion to settle lawsuits spawned by the opioid crisis. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who helped lead the negotiations, described CVS’ agreement to pay $5 billion and Walgreens’ $5.7 billion settlement, as "another step forward in our fight to combat the opioid crisis."
KTBS
Doctors’ board halts enforcement of in-person visits for marijuana patients
The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is temporarily halting enforcement actions against doctors who recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine. (Canva image) The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is temporarily halting enforcement actions against doctors who recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine. The pause on enforcement comes days after a state Senate committee threatened to revoke the board’s rule-making authority for refusing to lift the in-person visit requirement.
KTBS
Enhanced risk of severe storms on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms. Gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible. There is a Slight Risk north of I-20. The storm system responsible for...
KTBS
Texas bans TikTok on government devices
TEXARKANA, Texas – Following other GOP-led states, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned TikTok from government-issued devices, citing cybersecurity risks from China. Abbott banned TikTok on Wednesday from state-issued cellphones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive information from the Chinese government with an additional concern of surveillance of U.S. citizens.
KTBS
Texas Governor seeks five-year prison sentence for human smugglers
TEXARKANA, Texas – Prior to the upcoming legislative session, Texas Governor Greg Abbott calls for a minimum five-year mandatory prison sentence for human smuggling. According to a recent news report in the Rio Grande Valley, the Starr County District Attorney fired the crime victims coordinator after she was arrested for an alleged scheme to smuggle people from Mexico into the U.S. in a county vehicle.
KTBS
Severe weather possible on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Louisiana is in the Enhanced area. Most of the rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur. The storm system responsible for...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
KTBS
Audit says Louisiana tourism office needs to do more to measure its effectiveness
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Tourism should do more to measure the effectiveness of advertising contracts and to improve transparency on how tourism money is spent, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for LOT last week that analyzed the...
KTBS
Steve Carter Literacy Program to offer additional tutoring to all Louisiana schools
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program provides $1,000 vouchers to families of eligible K-5 public school students. The digital vouchers can be used to purchase literacy tutoring. The program is part of the Louisiana Tutoring Initiative. It is named after the late Baton Rouge State Rep. Steve Carter and is the result of Act 415 of the 2021 Legislative Session.
KTBS
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on felony domestic assault, suspended indefinitely
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely by the school without pay Monday evening, hours after his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for Monday night's game against Rice, the school said. "The University takes matters of...
KTBS
3 amendments approved statewide
Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
KTBS
Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government
Davante Lewis has defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Lewis is the first openly LGBTQ candidate to win an election at the state level. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With his upset win Saturday to the Public...
KTBS
Louisiana voters approved three constitutional amendments
(The Center Square) — Louisiana voters approved three constitutional amendments and elected a new Public Service Commission member on Saturday. Democrat Davante Lewis defeated three-term incumbent Democrat Lambert Boissiere III for the PSC seat in a runoff with 59% of the vote. Voters approved Amendment 1 by 73.44%, with...
KTBS
Runoffs decided in assorted races in northwest Louisiana
Voters decided on mayors, school board and city council members throughout northwest Louisiana Saturday. Here’s a look at the outcome of some of the races by parish:. School Board District 7 – Barbara Smith-Iverson defeated incumbent Darrin Dixon, 51% to 49%. School Board District 12 – Incumbent Dottie...
KTBS
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
