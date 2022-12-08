BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program provides $1,000 vouchers to families of eligible K-5 public school students. The digital vouchers can be used to purchase literacy tutoring. The program is part of the Louisiana Tutoring Initiative. It is named after the late Baton Rouge State Rep. Steve Carter and is the result of Act 415 of the 2021 Legislative Session.

