Can Browns sneak into the playoffs? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
‘The 6-0 Kool aid was good while it lasted’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are no longer perfect against Joe Burrow as he led his Bengals to a 23-10 win on Sunday. Burrow had lost his first four games against the Browns. He threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game. On the other...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
What is Kevin Stefanski’s status with Browns? Cory Kinnan, Tim Bielik, Ashley Bastock on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire and Tim...
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
Kevin Stefanski on all the criticism he’s receiving from fans and media: ‘All of that goes with the territory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under heavy fire for some of his decision-making in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, in which the Browns went 1-3 in the red zone and converted only 4-of-15 third downs for 26.7%. But Stefanski, whose job is 100% safe, isn’t...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Cavaliers mourn the loss of former head coach
Former Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach Paul Silas has died at the age of 79.
Josh Bell’s character, Bo Naylor’s determination – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Guardians returned home from the winter meetings in San Diego with a deal to sign first baseman Josh Bell to a 2-year, $33 million deal. Bell has a player option to become a free agent after the 2022 season. 1....
Amari Cooper, playing at Pro Bowl clip, to fight through core muscle injury; still expects fireworks with Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Amari Cooper, on pace for the sixth 1,000-yard season of his career, plans to continue playing through the core muscle injury that hampered him last week, and still expects fireworks this season from Deshaun Watson. “Ideally, you want to play through something if you can,” Cooper...
Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on IR for final 4 games with foot injury
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playing linebacker has been an occupational hazard for the Browns this season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns player at the position lost for the season when he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday for the final four games of the season with a sprained foot.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch live for free (12/11/22)
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV (promotional offers). In...
BetMGM bonus code CLEVELANDCOM: $1,000 backed bet for NBA, college hoops
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A big night in hoops demands a big BetMGM bonus code offer, which you can get here, that unlocks four-digit bet...
How D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Bengals defense made Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns a one-sided affair. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
FanDuel Ohio promo code: register now for $100 sign up bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is here early for sports bettors in the Buckeye State. Instead of waiting for...
Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski said the Browns are preparing for all three Ravens quarterbacks for Saturday’s nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Obviously, we’ll wait and see what quarterback we get,” Stefanski said. “I know this, they’re all good. They all can hurt you from the pocket. They can hurt you on the move. They can hurt you in the run game. Really, really good players.”
Joe Burrow’s true nemesis haunts him in win over Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw his eighth interception of the season in the third quarter of a 23-10 win over Cleveland on Sunday. It followed a similar pattern to most of the turnovers he’s been responsible for this season — it came on a tipped pass.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0