Can Browns sneak into the playoffs? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns

CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Bengals defense made Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns a one-sided affair. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: register now for $100 sign up bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is here early for sports bettors in the Buckeye State. Instead of waiting for...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski said the Browns are preparing for all three Ravens quarterbacks for Saturday’s nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Obviously, we’ll wait and see what quarterback we get,” Stefanski said. “I know this, they’re all good. They all can hurt you from the pocket. They can hurt you on the move. They can hurt you in the run game. Really, really good players.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

