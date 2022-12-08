ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah done for season with foot injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final four games of the season after sustaining a left foot injury late in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. He's the fourth Browns linebacker lost for the season because...
CLEVELAND, OH

