ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ joins the $400 million club as it spends its last week at #1

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is hitting theaters in just one short week, giving Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” very little time to achieve some of the milestones of the original “Black Panther” back in 2018. Even so, with Friday’s box office it hit the $400 million benchmark that has been crossed by only two other movies in 2022 (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), despite any potential hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic.  The original “Black Panther” was able to hit the $400 million mark after just 10 days, but it also...
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
E! News

Selena Gomez Responds to TikTok Alleging She Was "Always Skinny" When She Dated Justin Bieber

Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labeled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." In the caption, the creator claimed the "Baby" singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby."
E! News

Pamela Anderson Recreates Her Iconic '90s Feathered Hat During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson is her own fashion muse. The Baywatch actress seemingly paid homage to herself at the Jacquemus spring 2023 runway show in Le Bourget, France. While making a rare red carpet appearance at the Dec. 12 event, Pamela turned heads in an extravagant white halter-neck dress that featured a feather-trimmed waistline and a thigh-high slit.
E! News

Vanessa Hudgens' Jaw-Dropping Transformation Has Lady Gaga Fans Applauding

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens REACTS to Zac Efron High School Musical Reunion Rumor. Vanessa Hudgens just unveiled a head-turning new look—and we're living for the applause. The actress, known for her signature brunette tresses, shocked fans when she revealed her epic hair transformation Dec. 13. In a selfie captioned, "Who even is she," Vanessa debuted a short blonde ‘do and bleached eyebrows.
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Used Rattlesnakes for the Sound of Namor's Wings

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being promoted to viewers, it was clear that despite the African kingdom losing its king and protector, they were still an exceedingly powerful nation. So, this meant, whoever was going to lead the assault on the most powerful nation in the world had to be equally powerful – not just powerful but scary and ominous. Step forward, the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the subaquatic villain and king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. To conjure up the most intimidating persona for the villain, director Ryan Coogler came up with an idea to make Namor’s wings tailored toward a deadly member of the animal kingdom.
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
GoldDerby

Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
Collider

10 Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

Read update With fans eagerly waiting for upcoming animated movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's easy to see that interest in the evolving genre isn't waning. This is why it's not surprising that the entries listed in IMDb's top 10 animated movies of all time are constantly changing, as more viewers use the platform to chime in and rate their favorite films.
People

Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review

Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
E! News

Kyla Pratt Recalls Favorite Memories With Late Call Me Kat Co-Star Leslie Jordan

Right after Leslie Jordan's sudden death, his Call Me Kat co-star Kyla Pratt couldn't even talk about him. The actress admitted "it was difficult to discuss" the loss of Leslie, who died in a car accident Oct. 24 at the age of 67, in the immediate aftermath of his tragic passing. Now, with some time to heal and reflect, Kyla overflowed with heartfelt admiration for her fallen friend.
E! News

Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is ready to set sail on her latest charter: motherhood. The Below Deck alum revealed she is pregnant with her first child, debuting her baby bump in an Instagram post announcing the news. Along with a series of...
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
E! News

E! News

227K+
Followers
57K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy