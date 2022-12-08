ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Officials say 25th Street pedestrian bridge to be completed by April

Bayonne is making progress when it comes to getting the new 25th Street pedestrian bridge up and accessible, officials said. Officials broke ground on the project in June of 2021. While the project was at a standstill, residents have been forced to walk down the sidewalk to the nearest crossings at either the 22nd Street underpass beneath the light rail or the 30th Street overpass over the tracks.
BAYONNE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Route 9 Overnight Closures Start Tonight as Paving Project Advances in Lakewood and Toms River

Route 9 in both directions between Cox Cro Road and Church Road in Toms River is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, December 12 until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each day. The closures are necessary for water main relocation. The following detours will be in place overnight:
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen amends Master Plan to create new commercial zone

North Bergen has created a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance at a Dec. 7 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district after the measure was introduced at a Nov. 9 meeting. Known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, the district permits commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hudson Reporter

BHA negotiates purchase of historic Head Start building

The Bayonne Housing Authority (BHA) is negotiating to purchase the current Head Start program location in the city for $2.1 million, according to Law Director Jay Coffey. Run by the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF), Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from low-income families from birth to age five by enhancing their cognitive, social, and emotional development. According to its mission statement, Head Start programs aim to provide a learning environment that supports children’s growth in areas such as language, literacy, and social and emotional development.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Hudson municipalities hold annual Christmas tree lightings. On Dec. 8, the city of Hoboken in conjunction with the city’s Business Alliance held the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on this Thursday, Dec. 8. The event took place at 11th and Washington streets. Santa Claus arrived not on a sleigh but...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus changes residential parking zones

Secaucus has made some changes to its residential parking zones. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 127A of the municipal code entitled “Residential Parking.”. The ordinance was first introduced back in October. According to the ordinance, Gonnelli and the council recognize that safe...
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes in Holmdel Township at 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.One of two lanes were blocked north of Exit 116, 511nj.org repo…
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
Hudson Reporter

Woman fatally struck by tractor trailer on Tonnelle Avenue

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating a crash on Tonnelle Avenue that left one pedestrian dead on Friday, December 9, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced. At approximately 12:04 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department was notified of a pedestrian...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
