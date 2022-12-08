Bayonne is making progress when it comes to getting the new 25th Street pedestrian bridge up and accessible, officials said. Officials broke ground on the project in June of 2021. While the project was at a standstill, residents have been forced to walk down the sidewalk to the nearest crossings at either the 22nd Street underpass beneath the light rail or the 30th Street overpass over the tracks.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO