Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
Officials say 25th Street pedestrian bridge to be completed by April
Bayonne is making progress when it comes to getting the new 25th Street pedestrian bridge up and accessible, officials said. Officials broke ground on the project in June of 2021. While the project was at a standstill, residents have been forced to walk down the sidewalk to the nearest crossings at either the 22nd Street underpass beneath the light rail or the 30th Street overpass over the tracks.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Route 9 Overnight Closures Start Tonight as Paving Project Advances in Lakewood and Toms River
Route 9 in both directions between Cox Cro Road and Church Road in Toms River is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, December 12 until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each day. The closures are necessary for water main relocation. The following detours will be in place overnight:
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
HUD announces $255,750 in funding for North Bergen Housing Authority
The North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) has been awarded $255,750 by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Program (ROSS). The funding will be used to maintain Service Coordinators, who assess the needs of residents. Established in 1965, the United States...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
North Bergen amends Master Plan to create new commercial zone
North Bergen has created a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance at a Dec. 7 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district after the measure was introduced at a Nov. 9 meeting. Known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, the district permits commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
N.J. driver killed in Garden State Parkway crash tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, N.J. Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange...
New Jersey 101.5
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
BHA negotiates purchase of historic Head Start building
The Bayonne Housing Authority (BHA) is negotiating to purchase the current Head Start program location in the city for $2.1 million, according to Law Director Jay Coffey. Run by the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF), Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from low-income families from birth to age five by enhancing their cognitive, social, and emotional development. According to its mission statement, Head Start programs aim to provide a learning environment that supports children’s growth in areas such as language, literacy, and social and emotional development.
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS
Hudson municipalities hold annual Christmas tree lightings. On Dec. 8, the city of Hoboken in conjunction with the city’s Business Alliance held the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on this Thursday, Dec. 8. The event took place at 11th and Washington streets. Santa Claus arrived not on a sleigh but...
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associate Recognized for Sales Achievements in November
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in November. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume and the most listings and revenue...
Jersey City Remembers Victims of Kosher Deli Rampage
Residents of Jersey City and City officials gathered in front of City Hall on Dec. 8 to honor the lives of those lost three years ago, in a shooting at a Kosher supermarket in Jersey City’s Greenville neighborhood which killed six people on Dec. 10, 2019. The deaths happened...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Secaucus changes residential parking zones
Secaucus has made some changes to its residential parking zones. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 127A of the municipal code entitled “Residential Parking.”. The ordinance was first introduced back in October. According to the ordinance, Gonnelli and the council recognize that safe...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes in Holmdel Township at 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.One of two lanes were blocked north of Exit 116, 511nj.org repo…
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Woman fatally struck by tractor trailer on Tonnelle Avenue
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating a crash on Tonnelle Avenue that left one pedestrian dead on Friday, December 9, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced. At approximately 12:04 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department was notified of a pedestrian...
