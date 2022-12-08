Read full article on original website
Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Jefferson and Mercy South named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group
(Jefferson County) For the second year in a row, Mercy Hospital Jefferson has been named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group. Recently Mercy Jefferson earned a patient safety A grade from Leapfrog for the 11th time in the last 12 grading periods. That spans over the last six years.
Get ‘Free Chicken for a Year’ at a St. Louis KFC grand opening
The first 50 customers will get a “Free Chicken for a Year” gift card.
Janet Jackson Announces St. Louis Tour Stop
The "Together Again" tour will bring Jackson and rapper Ludacris to Enterprise Center
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute
To one man's rage, the Central West End KFC was out of corn on Monday. An employee paid the price
St. Louis American
St. Louis man offers secret to long life on 108th birthday
Willie “Bill” Dawson was still delivering Meals on Wheels at 85. When he was 103, he threw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game. Willie “Bill” Dawson of St. Louis celebrated his 108th birthday on December 6, 2022, and now he’s sharing his secret to a long life.
Woman 'Rammed' to Ground by St. Louis Police Seeks $177K at Trial
Laura Jones, 68, sued over an incident captured on video on the first day of the Stockley protests
'It's just how this town is': One year since tornado hit Defiance, community reflects
DEFIANCE, Mo. — Saturday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a deadly tornado outbreak ripped across the bi-state. Both Defiance, Missouri and Edwardsville, Illinois were hit by EF-3 tornadoes. Seven people lost their lives that day. Six people in Edwardsville and one in Defiance. The tornado shocked everyone that...
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Last year’s holiday was a little warm, with a high of 67 degrees. Will it be cold enough for the white stuff in St. Louis? We checked the charts to see what the past has to say about this year’s forecast.
advantagenews.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday night on Route 3 in East Alton. Police say 25-year-old Harrison A. Henderson of Alton died after crashing a motorcycle in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11pm Sunday. East Alton Police and the Madison...
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
Troy, Illinois man missing since April found dead
A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead.
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
St. Louis May Get 8 Inches Of Snow
Or maybe nothing. You know, usual Missouri weather things
KMOV
