Troy, MO

FOX2Now

Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis man offers secret to long life on 108th birthday

Willie “Bill” Dawson was still delivering Meals on Wheels at 85. When he was 103, he threw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game. Willie “Bill” Dawson of St. Louis celebrated his 108th birthday on December 6, 2022, and now he’s sharing his secret to a long life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

KMOV

Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
EAST ALTON, IL

