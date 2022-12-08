ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. Initial tests on Murray’s injury indicated a torn ACL, and his MRI Tuesday confirmed just that, per Ian Rapoport. […] The post Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season

Kyle Shanahan has been a damn good coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Ever since he took over the coaching job for the team in 2017, the team has found consistent success for most of their seasons. A big part of that is not just Shanahan’s coaching, but also his assistants’ work in helping Shanahan […] The post RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens

Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota’s immediate reaction after getting benched for Desmond Ridder

It’s always difficult to accept when things aren’t going your way. This is especially the case for professional athletes, who hold themselves to ridiculously high standards. Such is the case for (perhaps former) Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was told by head coach Arthur Smith that he will no longer be the team’s starting QB, set to be replaced by rookie Desmond Ridder.
49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash

The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals

In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dalvin Cook allays fear of fantasy football managers with truth bomb ahead of Colts showdown

There seems to be nothing big to worry about the availability status and the health of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ahead of Week 15’s showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. In fact, he is on the record saying that he’s ready to give it his all for the Vikings, which isn’t only great to […] The post Dalvin Cook allays fear of fantasy football managers with truth bomb ahead of Colts showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter reacts to crushing Kyler Murray season-ending injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a huge setback for the Cardinals in a season that was already full of disappointments even before Murray went down with a non-contact knee injury in Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots at home.
NHL Odds: Kraken vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 12/13/2022

The Seattle Kraken are hoping they can sustain their form after a win over the weekend. That’s also the mission of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have been on of the hottest teams in the NHL lately. Will the Kraken embarrass Tampa on the road? Or will the Lightning strike anew? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Kraken-Lightning prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement

The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel injury timeline gets update from 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with a worrying leg injury in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, but it looks as if he’s avoided a long-term ailment. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that he’s expecting Samuel to be out of commission for around three weeks, per Matt Maiocco […] The post Deebo Samuel injury timeline gets update from 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job

Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer. “Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s […] The post Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Dolphins most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Chargers

An important game for playoff seeding saw the Miami Dolphins travel to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that saw Miami struggle greatly on both sides of the ball. A failure to move the ball on offense matched by the defense failing to stop pretty much everything the Chargers threw their way. […] The post 3 Dolphins most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
