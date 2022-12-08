Read full article on original website
National MagLab secures increased NSF funding of $195 million
The National High Magnetic Field Laboratory will receive $195.5 million over the next five years, a move that keeps the world’s most powerful magnet lab headquartered at Florida State University with partner sites at University of Florida and Los Alamos National Laboratory and supports groundbreaking discoveries using high field magnets.
Fannie Lou Hamer documentary by FSU students, faculty and alumni wins top IDA award
A documentary touched by Florida State University students, faculty and alumni telling the story of Fannie Lou Hamer earned one of the top awards at the 38th Annual International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards. “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America” won Best TV Feature Documentary or Mini-Series during the ceremony, which took place...
FSU College of Nursing faculty collaborate with Panamanian institute to strengthen health research
Two faculty members from Florida State University’s College of Nursing have been named courtesy research associates of the Gorgas Commemorative Institute for Health Studies (ICGES) in Panama, the nation’s lead entity for facilitating and conducting health research. Frankie Wong, McKenzie Endowed Professor of Health Equity Research in the...
