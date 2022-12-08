ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National MagLab secures increased NSF funding of $195 million

The National High Magnetic Field Laboratory will receive $195.5 million over the next five years, a move that keeps the world’s most powerful magnet lab headquartered at Florida State University with partner sites at University of Florida and Los Alamos National Laboratory and supports groundbreaking discoveries using high field magnets.
