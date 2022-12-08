Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Music Sing Launches To Scratch That Karaoke Itch
Apple has announced a new feature for its global Apple Music subscribers that'll make it easier to hold impromptu karaoke sessions with an iPhone or Apple TV.
CNET
5 Apps to Track Streaming TV Release Dates for Your Top Shows
Are you regularly searching for streaming dates for shows like The Mandalorian season 3, The Witcher: Blood Origin or Yellowstone? Is Google your main source when you want to know when a title arrives on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and the like? Probably. Keeping track of what's available on multiple streaming services can be time-consuming without a system.
9to5Mac
Apple Music Sing karaoke feature won’t be compatible with all devices running iOS 16.2
Apple this week announced a new feature called Apple Music Sing, which brings a karaoke experience to most songs available on the streaming platform. However, although Apple has said that the feature will be released soon for iPhone and iPad users with iOS 16.2, not every model will support it. Read on as we detail which devices are compatible with Apple Music Sing.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
Turn Every TV In Your House Into A Smart TV For Less Than $30
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Smart TVs have become the hottest thing every household must have. Stream internet channels, live entertainment, and choose from basically any TV show or movie and more with this incredible invention. Wish that you could transform all of your house’s TVs into a smart TV for cheap? That just might be possible with this great deal on the Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player that’s available now on Amazon for under $30!
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Twitter Blue will reportedly cost $11 on iPhone and $7 on the web
Elon Musk botched his first big move after purchasing Twitter, the Twitter Blue in-app subscription that allowed anyone to add a blue “verification” check to their profile without actually getting through the verification process. Twitter Blue lived for about a day on the iPhone as an in-app purchase option, as impersonators dealt a devastating and very public humiliation to Musk’s initiative.
Cher says late mother Georgia Holt ‘was in so much pain’ before death
Cher reflected on her final moments with her mother, Georgia Holt, just days after announcing her death at the age of 96. “The truth…. She’s been Sick, &rallying, she then got bad, She was in so much pain,” the 76-year-old singer wrote on Twitter Tuesday. She continued “Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long[er] Here.” The “Believe” singer was the first person to confirm the sad news on Dec. 11, tweeting, “mom is gone,” with a sad face emoji. Holt’s death came after battling numerous illnesses over...
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
TechCrunch
Disney+ ad-supported plan is currently unavailable on Roku devices
According to Disney Plus’s support website, the ad-supported tier is “not currently available on Roku devices.” It’s also not available on the Microsoft Windows desktop app, the site informs. So, at the moment, U.S. subscribers with Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundles like Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney+ Basic and Hulu’s ad plan) or Trio Basic (Disney+ Basic, Hulu’s ad plan and ESPN+) are unable to stream on Roku or Windows.
The Amazon Echo Show 15 is also now a Fire TV – the ideal kitchen television?
This Amazon Echo doubles as a full-fledged television perfect for small spaces like a kitchen...
iheart.com
Distillery Live Streaming Whiskey Aging... Yay or Yawn?
Distillery Live Streams Whiskey Aging An Ohio distillery is offering customers the boozy equivalent of watching paint dry. Hayner Distilling Co. has launched its Whiskey Webcam program in which subscribers can choose a barrel of whiskey and live stream the inside as it ages via webcam over the course of four to six years. Interested parties will pay $149 to subscribe to Hayner’s Whiskey Webcam: $139 at first, and then another $10 in four to six years to get your bottle. You’ll also get a sample every year to try, 24/7 access to the webcam and other gifts. According to Hayner, the camera is sealed inside a port on the top of the barrel and LED lights are used to illuminate the inside without emitting UV rays that could be harmful to the whiskey.
You can’t watch Disney Plus with ads on Roku devices yet
Three years after the streaming service launched, Disney Plus introduced an ad-supported plan on December 8. The new plan is called Disney Plus Basic, and it includes all of the same content as the ad-free Disney Plus Premium plan. The most important difference is that the ad-supported plan includes regular commercial breaks. But it turns out that there’s another limitation on the ad-supported plan: Disney Plus Basic isn’t available on Roku devices.
Collider
Disney+ Launches Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Across U.S.
The Walt Disney Company is getting its flagship streaming service onboard with paid advertisements, as Disney+ has launched its highly anticipated ad-supported subscription across the United States. The new tiers will allow users to choose from a variety of options across all of Disney's offerings. Disney+'s ad-supported tiers are hitting...
Short Video App Chingari Adds New Monetization Plans For Users
In the nation of India, there is a short-video platform known as Chingari that allows people around the country and around the world to be able to post videos The app has been around since 2018 and is available on iOS and Android. But, back on November the 21st of 202, Chingari introduced some new content monetization models for the creators and users of the India-based application. Under the new initiative, Chingari will offer three subscription plans that will allow users to increase the earnings they collect through the Gari mining program and allows complete withdrawal of Gari tokens for real money during the active subscription period. The subscription plans are ₹20 daily, ₹100 weekly, and ₹300 monthly.
disneytips.com
As Disney+ Rolls Out Premium Subscriptions, Some Users Have No Choice But to Splurge On the Ad-Free Option
A month ago, we reported on price hikes that were coming to Disney’s streaming service. Today, those price hikes have gone into effect with some consequences. Disney+ contains over 600 titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Not only that, but the streaming service occasionally contains live TV programs as well. Anyone from Disney fanatics to casual fans can find something to watch.
How to watch live TV on ITV Hub: stream on mobile, PC, PS4, Xbox, smart TV and more
Here's how to watch live ITV online, to help you keep up to date with I'm a Celeb and other popular shows.
Comments / 0