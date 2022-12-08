ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Tabbed PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM – Duke women's basketball senior Celeste Taylor has been tabbed Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her strong performance in the Blue Devils' 71-48 win at Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Taylor filled up the stat sheet en route to the 23-point victory, scoring 14 points...
Blue Devils Up to No. 10 in NET Rankings

DURHAM – After wrapping non-conference play with a 71-48 win against Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, the Duke women's basketball team is up to No. 10 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) Rankings. Duke is one of six ACC teams rated in the top 25 of the NET and...
Brower, Carpenter, Stephenson and Williams Selected Captains

DURHAM – Duke University men's lacrosse head coach John Danowski announced that Kenny Brower, Tyler Carpenter, Wilson Stephenson and Dyson Williams will serve as captains for the 2023 campaign. Brower and Stephenson both represented Duke as captains last season, while Carpenter and Williams were selected for the first time...
Carrawell to Guest Host Wednesday's 'Fast Break'

DURHAM – The next edition of the Fast Break with Jon Scheyer is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club at 6 p.m. Associate head coach Chris Carrawell will guest host this week's show in place of Scheyer, and will be joined by player guests graduate Ryan Young and sophomore Jaylen Blakes.
Kara Lawson Radio Show Set for Monday Evening

DURHAM – The second episode and first live installment of the 2022-23 Kara Lawson Radio Show will take place Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., live at Grub in Durham, N.C. Fans are encouraged to get there early to get a table and order food. The Kara Lawson Radio...
