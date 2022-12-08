DURHAM – The next edition of the Fast Break with Jon Scheyer is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club at 6 p.m. Associate head coach Chris Carrawell will guest host this week's show in place of Scheyer, and will be joined by player guests graduate Ryan Young and sophomore Jaylen Blakes.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO