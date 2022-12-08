LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim told officers that he was heading to the restaurant on Colonel Glenn and University Avenue. While on the road, the victim told police that his vehicle got a flat tire, according to the report. The report stated that he told police he stopped near a local Kum & Go gas station.

That is when the victim told police that he heard a gunshot and saw two men in all black, the report stated. Officers said he told them that he drove himself to a grocery store on Main Street after realizing he had been shot. The police report stated that the shooting happened just minutes after 12 a.m.

The victim said that a family member drove him to a local hospital, the report stated. Police said that the victim was shot in the chest. Police also noted that his injuries were non-life threatening.

