ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCmRV_0jc7hMQV00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim told officers that he was heading to the restaurant on Colonel Glenn and University Avenue. While on the road, the victim told police that his vehicle got a flat tire, according to the report. The report stated that he told police he stopped near a local Kum & Go gas station.

North Little Rock police arrest suspect in deadly November crash, declare case a homicide

That is when the victim told police that he heard a gunshot and saw two men in all black, the report stated. Officers said he told them that he drove himself to a grocery store on Main Street after realizing he had been shot. The police report stated that the shooting happened just minutes after 12 a.m.

The victim said that a family member drove him to a local hospital, the report stated. Police said that the victim was shot in the chest. Police also noted that his injuries were non-life threatening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

ASP heads a Tuesday Brinkley homicide; suspect found and arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police officials said a physical altercation and shooting Tuesday resulted in the death of a Brinkley man. Police responded to the scene of 510-A South Carter Street in Brinkley at around 1:30 a.m. where a man was pronounced dead. 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Dillard...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating possible homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 13, 2022

1200 block of S. Oak St., harassment. Police were dispatched to the intersection of 12th and Oak Streets for a report of a male blocking the roadway with his vehicle. 300 block of W. Fourth St., third-degree assault on household or family member, disorderly conduct. 300 block of E. Seventh...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

NLRPD identify deceased individual in suspicious death investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police have released the identity of the deceased woman in Friday's suspicious death. The woman has been identified as 67-year-old Susan Hall of North Little Rock. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 7:42 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the...
whiterivernow.com

Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman

Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
CLINTON, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy