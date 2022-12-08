Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Homeless Coalition, Hope for the Future halt Rockport housing project
The following Dec. 13 letter to the editor announces the halt in progress to develop housing units at Madelyn Lane in Rockport. After careful ongoing consideration and 1.5 years of passion and hard work, Knox County Homeless Coalition (KCHC), together with our collaborative partners at Hope for the Future, LLC, have made the very difficult decision to step away from renovating 6-7 Madelyn Lane into affordable housing units.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
MDOT plans temp closings of Old Stage Road bridge
Plans are in the works to replace a small bridge linking Wiscasset and Woolwich on Old Stage Road, possibly in 2024. Maine Department of Transportation will temporarily close the bridge this week to do test borings, said Devan Eaton, MDOT senior project manager. The work will take four to seven work days. No work is planned on the weekends. The road will be closed to thru traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the work. Signage alerting motorists has been posted in both towns.
penbaypilot.com
Owls Head Transportation Museum property sale expected to benefit town, county
OWLS HEAD — The Knox County Regional Airport and residents of Owls Head are benefitting from the sale of property belonging to Owls Head Transportation Museum, and all three entities are excited about the transaction. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, representatives from the museum, the Town, and the County...
lcnme.com
Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Fire Building
On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3-4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program all about fire building and campfire safety at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta. Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief overview of three main types of fires and what they...
penbaypilot.com
MVA at Old County, Rte. 17 intersection lands vehicle on its side
ROCKLAND — A vehicle involved in a motor vehicle crash ended up blocking access to a road at the Kaler’s Korner intersection, Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:15 a.m., Dec. 13, 2022, Rockland emergency personnel were alerted to two vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Old County Road and Maverick Street (Route 17). Upon arrival, police, fire, and EMS found one pickup truck parked along the edge of Route 17, and the other vehicle on its side blocking two travel lanes.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Virginia arrives in Wiscasset
The Maine’s First Ship vessel, the Virginia, sailed from Bath to Wiscasset Monday, arriving at the town dock in early afternoon, participants said. Selectmen on Sept. 6 agreed to rent out a float at the recreational pier for the vessel to winter in Wiscasset. The ship is a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, according to Wiscasset Newspaper files.
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
newsfromthestates.com
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Capitol of Maine?
Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
mainebiz.biz
Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry
Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
lcnme.com
Too Young to Drive on the Road, Jefferson Teen Tearing Up the Dirt Track in Truck Pulling
Sammy Chapman does not have a driver’s license, but that hasn’t stopped the 15-year-old Jefferson youth from tearing up the dirt track in truck pulling. He won 12 races this past summer, including 10 in a row, to win the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association’s points series. He is the youngest puller in the truck class and has beaten out many a seasoned veteran.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 5-11: Dec. 10, Allison Mank, Nobleboro, operating after suspension, Route 1. Dec. 5: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Elm Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, and is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta River Grill hosts Pemaquid Art Gallery Artists for Holiday Show
Give the gift of art this holiday season. Sixteen of Pemaquid Art Gallery’s talented artists share their varied styles, mediums, and views of the beauty in Maine landscape and wildlife at the Damariscotta River Grill. This comprehensive show opens Wednesday, Dec. 14 and will be on exhibit through March.
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
Four maritime college students die in fiery SUV crash on last day of fall term
Castine, Maine — Several hundred students, faculty and local residents turned out Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil for four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in a fiery SUV crash. Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime Academy, addressed the somber event on the lawn of Leavitt Hall after spending...
mainebiz.biz
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
WGME
UMaine Farmington students struggle to get the education they signed up for
FARMINGTON, Maine (BDN) -- Karly Jacklin took a turn from the sidewalk and headed into a brick building as she walked around the University of Maine at Farmington campus on a sunny day earlier this month. She had to pause to orient herself before she discovered the hallway she was...
mainebiz.biz
Governor's awards cite 4 Maine businesses for ‘excellence’
Four Maine companies in sectors from seaweed to solar are winners of the 2022 Governor's Awards for Business Excellence. The honorees were recognized at a Monday ceremony at the Blaine House in Augusta. Two of the winners are led by Mainebiz Next awards alumni — Atlantic Sea Farms, led by...
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6-13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Dec. 6, Perry Thompson, 64, New Harbor, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Route 32, Bristol. Dec. 11,...
