Campbell, OH

Police: Man accused of hitting woman, child with alcohol

By Michael Reiner
 5 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell police arrested a man who was accused of throwing a can of alcohol and hitting a young child Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Blossom Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Women charged with child endangering after dispute at school

The victim told officers that she and John Brunovich, 23, were arguing about their relationship. Reports said that Brunovich is accused of throwing a can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade and hitting the victim in the face with it. Reports said that the contents inside the can went on a 2-year-old child’s face and mouth because the child was directly behind the victim.

Officers did not notice any visible injuries on the victim.

Brunovich told officers that a comment was made by the victim that caused him to toss the can into the air, according to the police report.

Brunovich is charged with domestic violence and endangering children. His video arraignment is Friday at 8:30 a.m.

