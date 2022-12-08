Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville manDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Addy’s Homefull Project helps feed the hungry in Jacksonville during the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
First Coast News
When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
News4Jax.com
Pack your patience: The worst days for Christmas travel in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 6.3 million Floridians are expected to hit the road this holiday season. Drivers could see travel times increase by 25 percent around major cities. The most congested day before Christmas will be next Friday, Dec. 23. The single busiest travel day of the season —...
WCTV
Severe weather threat Wednesday night, Thursday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a low threat of supercell thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes early Thursday morning and through the day Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center placed western portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 2 (out of 5)...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
News4Jax.com
Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
News4Jax.com
Cleaning up leftover debris from Hurricane Nicole begins in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – There are still scraps of wood and other materials scattered along St. Johns County beaches about a month after Hurricane Nicole hit northeast Florida. Crews will clean up all leftover storm debris in St. Johns County starting on Monday. A staging and collection area...
News4Jax.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make 5 stops at Winn-Dixie stores across Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida!. The horses will visit five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County. The...
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
News4Jax.com
‘It’s just awful’: Displaced St. Johns County mother among many Florida residents feeling the pain of property insurance
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The property insurance debate at the Capitol of Florida is affecting a vast amount of people in the state. Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee Monday to address the ongoing property insurance crisis during a special session. News4JAX spoke to St. Johns County homeowners who said...
News4Jax.com
Down 41 cents in 4 weeks: Florida gas prices drop — again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon, according to AAA. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That’s 11...
News4Jax.com
The Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be a part of the Shipyards project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that the Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be the new luxury hotel at the old shipyards site. City council members got an update Monday on the project and others surrounding it. Trucks are currently clearing the land where the Kids Kampus Playground once...
News4Jax.com
San Marco boutique offers plants, home goods, & more
Foliahōm, a living boutique located in San Marco, offers an ever evolving selection of plants, home goods and gifts. We strive to make purchasing plants an enjoyable, relaxing and informative experience - ensuring beautiful thriving plants for years to come. With our lifestyle and gift selection we value the local and small businesses, finding the balance between current trends and a timeless natural style.
News4Jax.com
Eco-friendly gifts to give this holiday season
Cultivate is Jacksonville’s neighborhood urban supply store with a commitment to eco-friendly, US made, healthy-lifestyle products. Enjoy a hand-curated selection of ethically-made goods!. Cultivate offers gardening items (soil, seeds, starts, and tools) as well as succulents and indoor plants to adorn the perfect corner of your house (or your...
News4Jax.com
Advocacy group says mutilated sea turtle was found in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after a sea turtle was found mutilated in Atlantic Beach this weekend. The turtle was found Saturday morning and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said the stranded turtle was mutilated between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near 4th Street.
News4Jax.com
Lawmakers’ solution to property insurance ‘crisis’ won’t solve issues right away, expert says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Insurance experts are calling it the most groundbreaking property insurance reform legislation ever introduced in the state of Florida. Florida lawmakers were in Tallahassee on Monday for the start of a special session where they are trying to tackle Florida’s property insurance crisis. The new...
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail, falling off overpass; on-ramp to Hart Expressway shut down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Emerson flyover to the Hart Bridge closed Tuesday evening after a motorcyclist struck a guardrail and fell off the overpass onto the ground below, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the motorcyclist, an adult man in his 30s, was traveling northbound on...
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations, including one in Clearwater
Since early September, Duke Energy Florida has experienced at least six different "substation intrusion events," according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County approves $65.2 million bid to build new school, green-lights plans for another
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board moved forward with plans to build two new schools in the northwest part of the county to help alleviate overcrowding. The board approved a $65.2 million bid to build K-8 school “OO” which will be located on approximately 40 acres on Twin Creek Drive in the Beacon Lake development just off County Road 210. The school will serve about 1,500 students.
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
