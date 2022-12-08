ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pack your patience: The worst days for Christmas travel in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 6.3 million Floridians are expected to hit the road this holiday season. Drivers could see travel times increase by 25 percent around major cities. The most congested day before Christmas will be next Friday, Dec. 23. The single busiest travel day of the season —...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Severe weather threat Wednesday night, Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a low threat of supercell thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes early Thursday morning and through the day Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center placed western portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 2 (out of 5)...
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Down 41 cents in 4 weeks: Florida gas prices drop — again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon, according to AAA. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That’s 11...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

San Marco boutique offers plants, home goods, & more

Foliahōm, a living boutique located in San Marco, offers an ever evolving selection of plants, home goods and gifts. We strive to make purchasing plants an enjoyable, relaxing and informative experience - ensuring beautiful thriving plants for years to come. With our lifestyle and gift selection we value the local and small businesses, finding the balance between current trends and a timeless natural style.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Eco-friendly gifts to give this holiday season

Cultivate is Jacksonville’s neighborhood urban supply store with a commitment to eco-friendly, US made, healthy-lifestyle products. Enjoy a hand-curated selection of ethically-made goods!. Cultivate offers gardening items (soil, seeds, starts, and tools) as well as succulents and indoor plants to adorn the perfect corner of your house (or your...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Advocacy group says mutilated sea turtle was found in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after a sea turtle was found mutilated in Atlantic Beach this weekend. The turtle was found Saturday morning and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said the stranded turtle was mutilated between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near 4th Street.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County approves $65.2 million bid to build new school, green-lights plans for another

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board moved forward with plans to build two new schools in the northwest part of the county to help alleviate overcrowding. The board approved a $65.2 million bid to build K-8 school “OO” which will be located on approximately 40 acres on Twin Creek Drive in the Beacon Lake development just off County Road 210. The school will serve about 1,500 students.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL

