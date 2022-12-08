There's a challenge to Harney County judge's ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.State lawyers asked the Oregon Supreme Court to allow the state's new voter-approved gun law to take effect as scheduled, despite a ruling by a Harney County judge blocking it. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a motion with the high court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a day before Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect. In a separate lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Judge Karin Immergut turned aside a request by the Oregon Firearms Federation and others for a temporary restraining order to...

