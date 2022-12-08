Read full article on original website
Vox
A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
The Oregon Supreme Court rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Wednesday to review a restraining order against Measure 114, a law that would limit the sale of high-capacity magazines.
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Federal judge in Texas rules that disarming those under protective orders violates Second Amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Two Florida Supreme Court Justices Face Possibility Of Disqualification From Cases
Two Florida Supreme Court justices face the possibility of disqualification from cases challenging the eligibility of candidates to become judges on revamped state appeals courts. Justices John Couriel and Charles Canady served as references for candidates seeking seats on the new 6th District Court of
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Ballot Measure 114 Update: Oregon Supreme Court issues ruling
The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114. The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8. Judge Raschio ruling Tuesday, Dec. 6, came just hours after Federal Judge Karin Immergut in Portland allowed...
Oregon Measure 114 remains temporarily blocked by Harney County judge; state Supreme Court won’t intervene
The Oregon Supreme Court late Wednesday let stand a Harney County judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks the voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect as planned Thursday morning. At 4:52 p.m, state Supreme Court Presiding Justice Martha L. Walters issued a two-paragraph decision, denying the state attorney general’s...
Oregon's new gun regulations make it to the state Supreme Court
There's a challenge to Harney County judge's ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.State lawyers asked the Oregon Supreme Court to allow the state's new voter-approved gun law to take effect as scheduled, despite a ruling by a Harney County judge blocking it. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a motion with the high court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a day before Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect. In a separate lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Judge Karin Immergut turned aside a request by the Oregon Firearms Federation and others for a temporary restraining order to...
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden
The House voted to pass legislation on Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law.
NHPR
N.H. House Republican and Democratic leaders unite on marijuana legalization bill
The top Republican and Democrat in New Hampshire's House of Representatives are teaming up to introduce a bill to legalize the possession and retail sale of marijuana in New Hampshire. The bill, which has yet to be released, already has the backing of a coalition that includes the liberal American...
Supreme Court grapples with theory that would upend federal election rules
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed a blockbuster redistricting case from North Carolina involving whether state legislatures have near exclusive power to set federal election rules with no review by state courts, a dispute that brought stern warnings of the disruptions such an idea could cause to elections nationwide and the unchecked power it could give to state lawmakers.
Agriculture Online
Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling
A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
State lawyers ask high court to allow gun measure to proceed
Challenge is to Harney County judge's ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit in a separate suit.State lawyers asked the Oregon Supreme Court to allow the state's new voter-approved gun law to take effect as scheduled, despite a ruling by a Harney County judge blocking it. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a motion with the high court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a day before Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect. In a separate lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Judge Karin Immergut turned aside a request by the Oregon Firearms Federation and others for a temporary...
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings
A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
Cape Gazette
Justice Vaughn to retire from Delaware Supreme Court
Delaware Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn, Jr. has announced he will retire in 2023 after 25 years of service on the bench. In a letter to Gov. John Carney, Vaughn said he will step down effective May 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve...
New York Post
Supreme Court weighs state lawmaker power over elections in key case
The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether state legislators should have the power to set voting rules in presidential and congressional elections without oversight from state courts — an argument which could have major implications for the 2024 election and beyond. The case brought by North Carolina Republicans...
How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike
Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one.
Ohio recreational marijuana bill gets hearing
(The Center Press) – With less than a month left in Ohio’s legislative session, a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use will need to move quickly to become law. House Bill 382, introduced more than a year ago, received its first hearing earlier this week. The hearing included only sponsor testimony. “We’ve reached a...
