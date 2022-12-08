ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
The North Coast Citizen

Ballot Measure 114 Update: Oregon Supreme Court issues ruling

The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114. The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8. Judge Raschio ruling Tuesday, Dec. 6, came just hours after Federal Judge Karin Immergut in Portland allowed...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Oregon's new gun regulations make it to the state Supreme Court

There's a challenge to Harney County judge's ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.State lawyers asked the Oregon Supreme Court to allow the state's new voter-approved gun law to take effect as scheduled, despite a ruling by a Harney County judge blocking it. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a motion with the high court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a day before Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect. In a separate lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Judge Karin Immergut turned aside a request by the Oregon Firearms Federation and others for a temporary restraining order to...
OREGON STATE
CBS News

Supreme Court grapples with theory that would upend federal election rules

Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed a blockbuster redistricting case from North Carolina involving whether state legislatures have near exclusive power to set federal election rules with no review by state courts, a dispute that brought stern warnings of the disruptions such an idea could cause to elections nationwide and the unchecked power it could give to state lawmakers.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Agriculture Online

Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling

A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Portland Tribune

State lawyers ask high court to allow gun measure to proceed

Challenge is to Harney County judge's ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit in a separate suit.State lawyers asked the Oregon Supreme Court to allow the state's new voter-approved gun law to take effect as scheduled, despite a ruling by a Harney County judge blocking it. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a motion with the high court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a day before Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect. In a separate lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Judge Karin Immergut turned aside a request by the Oregon Firearms Federation and others for a temporary...
OREGON STATE
Montana Free Press

Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings

A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
MONTANA STATE
Cape Gazette

Justice Vaughn to retire from Delaware Supreme Court

Delaware Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn, Jr. has announced he will retire in 2023 after 25 years of service on the bench. In a letter to Gov. John Carney, Vaughn said he will step down effective May 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Supreme Court weighs state lawmaker power over elections in key case

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether state legislators should have the power to set voting rules in presidential and congressional elections without oversight from state courts — an argument which could have major implications for the 2024 election and beyond. The case brought by North Carolina Republicans...
The Center Square

Ohio recreational marijuana bill gets hearing

(The Center Press) – With less than a month left in Ohio’s legislative session, a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use will need to move quickly to become law. House Bill 382, introduced more than a year ago, received its first hearing earlier this week. The hearing included only sponsor testimony. “We’ve reached a...
OHIO STATE

