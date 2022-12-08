ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Grounded celebrates 15 million players with new holidays update

By Zachary Boddy
Windows Central
Windows Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hyxc6_0jc7g5ti00

What you need to know

  • Grounded is an open-world survival crafting game from Obsidian Entertainment, and left early access this year.
  • Just in time for the holidays, Obsidian is celebrating 15 million players in Grounded — Up from 13 million a month ago.
  • All Grounded players can now enjoy a plethora of new features and improvements in the new Grounded 1.1.0 update.
  • More Backpack inventory space, a way to go up ziplines, new base decor, and much more is included.

One of the stand-out titles of the year is Grounded, an open-world survival game that graduated to a full game after over two years in early access. It seems that Grounded is far from finished, however, as Obsidian Entertainment is currently releasing a beefy content update with brand-new features and quality-of-life improvements — just as Grounded celebrates a major new milestone.

According to Obsidian Entertainment , over 15 million players have joined the Backyard in Grounded. That's a huge jump from the last official update just over a month ago, when we reported that Grounded had reached over 13 million players . Despite being a smaller project from the storied developer, Grounded continues to defy expectations and is amassing a sizeable community of players and fans.

To celebrate this achievement, and to reward players ahead of the holidays, Obsidian Entertainment is now releasing the 1.1.0 patch to all Grounded players across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and other devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming . Yes, this includes all Xbox Game Pass subscribers, which can play Grounded from now until the end of time, as Grounded is a first-party Xbox Game Studios title.

So what does the Grounded 1.1.0 update include? It certainly isn't a mere patch, as Obsidian Entertainment is baking in a plethora of new features and major improvements that players are sure to enjoy. The above video details some of these changes, but we'll also summarize the biggest additions below.

  • More inventory space. The Backpack is used to house all of players' items and gear, and it's now an entire row bigger. The Backpack is four rows large instead of three, but that's not all. The Hot Pouch is also getting new customization, with players able to quickly switch between up to three different Hot Pouch configurations on the fly.
  • The ZIP.R. Ziplines are a fantastic way to get around the Backyard quickly in Grounded, but they've also only been one way. With the ZIP.R, which is powered by an aphid and a gear train, players can now travel up ziplines, making them even more valuable for travelling.
  • A huge amount of new building decor. Grounded also contains plenty of furniture and decor to customize your base, but the list just got a lot bigger. With the 1.1.0 update, Grounded players can look forward to:
    • 3 new vases
    • 3 folding partitions
    • A functional grandfather clock
    • A grass side table with storage
    • A new holiday tree and holiday wreath, with the tree able to drop random gifts for players
    • A huge number of new stuffed creatures and wall mounted creatures
    • Mushroom stairs and half stairs
    • Grass half stairs
    • And more!
  • Light colors. Players can now customize all the lights they place in Grounded to be any color of the rainbow, thanks to easily accessed brightness, color, and saturation sliders.
  • Other building improvements. Building your base is a huge part of Grounded, and it's now a little better.
    • Building customization settings can now be copied and pasted onto other building parts
    • Recycling buildings now returns 100% of the spent resources
  • Quality-of-life improvements. Not only is this update packed with new features and content, it also brings with it an army of general improvements to elevate the Grounded experience, including (but not limited to):
    • Always wake up at 6:00 a.m. at the earliest, regardless of how early you went to sleep
    • Killing creatures with a spicy weapon now drops cooked meat instead of raw meat
    • Labs now have water cooler furniture, which can be used to replenish your thirst
    • Mutations are getting major changes to be more consistent and less random
    • Depth-of-field can now be customized
    • "Nearby Storage" ranges have been doubled, making it easier to quickly build or craft from local chests, pallets, and more
    • Thrown items will now appear from a greater distance away, and always be present on your screen
    • You can now name all Trail Markers with custom text
    • You can toggle player name plates, opening up hide-and-seek possibilities
    • You can now respawn at the nearest Field Station upon death
    • Looking at a creature through PEEP.R that has already been PEEP.D will now bring up that creature's card
    • Bows and crossbows can no longer be thrown
    • Players no longer drop crafted items when they die
    • Pets are now invincible by default on Medium difficulty
    • Combat balance has been tweaked with greater damage for Charged Attacks, blocking for bows and crossbows, tweaked damage resistance and stamina regen for blocks, and more
  • Bug fixes. Of course, there's also a huge number of bug fixes included in this release, making Grounded more stable, performant, and reliable. You'll have to check the article linked above for the full, substantial list of fixes.

Grounded was already hands-down one of our favorite Xbox games , and one of the very best games released in 2022. Just as Grounded crosses the 15 million player threshold, this update makes it a whole lot better than it already was. If you've been waiting to jump into Grounded or looking for a reason to return, the Grounded 1.1.0 update is now available to download.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZVZi_0jc7g5ti00

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Grounded is included in every tier of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making it easy to explore the Backyard and survive its dangers across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and other devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
SPY

The Best New Video Games Coming In December To Keep You Busy Until Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
Digital Trends

Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
ComicBook

Elden Ring Developer Reveals New Armored Core Game

FromSoftware is bringing Armored Core back with the developer of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and many more games revealing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon this week during The Game Awards. This reveal which was accompanied by a trailer and a release window for the game followed plenty of teases and speculation from devout Armored Core fans that were hoping for FromSoftware to do something with the series. The game does not yet have a specific release date, but it's scheduled to be released at some point in 2023.
TechRadar

After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel

Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
msn.com

PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
IGN

Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced

After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
IGN

The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event

It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
ComicBook

Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon

FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.
Windows Central

Overwatch 2: How to unlock heroes

Overwatch 2 has 36 heroes to play and counting, but if you're a new player, you won't have access to all of them right away. Here's what you have to do to unlock each one.
Windows Central

Windows Central

441
Followers
2K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy