Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Westfield school board debates plan to move Fort Meadow preschool program
WESTFIELD — School Committee members debated moving the Fort Meadow Early Childhood Education program in its entirety to the Head Start building at 290 Southampton Road, beginning in the fall of 2024, during a special meeting Dec. 5. At the previous regular meeting on Nov. 19, Mayor Michael McCabe...
Westfield commissioners honor hiking group for restoration of Tekoa Park
WESTFIELD — At its Dec. 12 meeting, Westfield Parks and Recreation Commissioner Scott LaBombard presented Elizabeth Massa and Karen McTaggart, co-founders of the Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers, with a certificate of volunteer appreciation for their work cleaning up and clearing a trail at Tekoa Park on Route 20. “We...
Public hearing Thursday on proposed changes to Westfield’s city charter
WESTFIELD — The City Council will host a public hearing on proposed charter changesduring its meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. The ad-hoc Charter Committee has been meeting regularly for the last two months, and will take comments at the hearing on several agenda items that have been discussed, including changing the term of mayor from two to four years beginning in January 2026, with a recall provision, and on changing the procedures for filling mid-term vacancies on the City Council, School Committee and the Municipal Light Board.
Signage effort will start with 2 parks in Westfield, may expand city-wide
WESTFIELD — An effort to improve signage at city parks will start with Women’s Temperance Park and Barbara Swords Park, a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission said last week. Members of the signage subcommittee said at a Dec. 7 meeting that they are going to have...
Holyoke restoration of Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in worthy investment for future generations (Editorial)
Can Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in Holyoke be revived and preserved for future generations? The city of Holyoke is determined to make it happen. A $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will support the first phase of a restoration project aimed at giving Holyoke residents and visitors a chance to best experience an important part of the Paper City’s culture. The site turns 100 years old in 1923, and time has taken a toll on the tower in particular.
Activists set to attend hearing for Eversource pipeline project Wed.
A proposed Eversource project to update a 70-year-old natural gas pipeline from Longmeadow to Springfield is set for a public comment hearing on Wednesday with a state board deciding on its approval. Plans for the project call for the construction of a new point-of-entry station in Longmeadow, for the installation...
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
Latino small businesses in Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield get grants to help grow
SPRINGFIELD — For Jessika Rozki, owner of Rozki Rides in Springfield, the $1,000 her business received from the Latino Economic Development Corp. is more than a chance to pay for professional accounting. “It means everything,” she said. “It is so helpful to have support as a woman business owner,...
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Sale closed in Amherst: $500,000 for a four-bedroom home
William Colwell and Melissa Colwell acquired the property at 435 Pine Street, Amherst, from Christopher E Overtree and Heidi Zahra haghighi on Nov. 15, 2022, for $500,000 which represents a price per square foot of $274. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Boy’s Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 12: Andrew Mabry’s 23 points leads Putnam past Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Andrew Mabry has put Western Massachusetts on notice early on this season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Sale closed in Amherst: $640,216 for a three-bedroom home
Tara Flippo bought the property at 216 Shutesbury Road, Amherst, from Joan Levine zukas on Nov. 15, 2022. The $640,216 purchase price works out to $273 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 131,551 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Single-family residence in Westfield sells for $470,000
Jennifer Puffer bought the property at 84 Big Wood Drive, Westfield, from Sharon A Fouche and Heather L Keaveny on Nov. 15, 2022. The $470,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $217. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Holyoke apartment dwellers take concerns about ‘uninhabitable’ conditions, high rents to City Council
HOLYOKE – A group of apartment residents from across the city, some citing “uninhabitable” living conditions, others citing a shortage of affordable housing, took their concerns to the City Council this week. The council’s Public Safety Committee on Monday conducted a hearing on the issues raised by...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III decommits from Nebraska, verbally commits to Virginia Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Nebraska and is verbally committing to Virginia Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
With Enfield Square faltering, town looks to manage traffic if rebuild ever comes
ENFIELD, Conn. — At full build out, the 86-acre site of Enfield Square mall could host 690 apartments, 150 townhomes, 100,000 to 150,000 square feet of retail, two restaurants, 38,000 square feet of medical offices and 65,000 square feet of entertainment venues. Problem is, where can the town of...
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $604,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ashley Clark and Karen Beder bought the property at 131 Brookhaven Drive, East Longmeadow, from Michael J Lemanski and Sandra E Lemanski on Nov. 15, 2022, for $604,000 which works out to $180 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot.
Ware Planning Board to hear request for marijuana delivery business
WARE — The Planning Board on Thursday will convene a public hearing to consider request for a special permit from Pineapple Express, LLC to operate a marijuana delivery business. The delivery business would be located at 124C West St., next door to marijuana dispensary Curaleaf. The Dec. 15 hearing...
Single-family residence in Boylston sells for $750,000
Joseph Brava and Melissa Brava bought the property at 590 Linden Street, Boylston, from D Baird Ft C on Nov. 17, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $240. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional...
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $525,000
Eeps LLC acquired the property at 39 Old County Road, South Hadley, from Richard M Bradley and Linda R Bradley on Nov. 17, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $347 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 11.1-acre lot. Additional...
