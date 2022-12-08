ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Public hearing Thursday on proposed changes to Westfield’s city charter

WESTFIELD — The City Council will host a public hearing on proposed charter changesduring its meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. The ad-hoc Charter Committee has been meeting regularly for the last two months, and will take comments at the hearing on several agenda items that have been discussed, including changing the term of mayor from two to four years beginning in January 2026, with a recall provision, and on changing the procedures for filling mid-term vacancies on the City Council, School Committee and the Municipal Light Board.
WESTFIELD, MA
Holyoke restoration of Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in worthy investment for future generations (Editorial)

Can Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in Holyoke be revived and preserved for future generations? The city of Holyoke is determined to make it happen. A $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will support the first phase of a restoration project aimed at giving Holyoke residents and visitors a chance to best experience an important part of the Paper City’s culture. The site turns 100 years old in 1923, and time has taken a toll on the tower in particular.
HOLYOKE, MA
Sale closed in Amherst: $500,000 for a four-bedroom home

William Colwell and Melissa Colwell acquired the property at 435 Pine Street, Amherst, from Christopher E Overtree and Heidi Zahra haghighi on Nov. 15, 2022, for $500,000 which represents a price per square foot of $274. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
Sale closed in Amherst: $640,216 for a three-bedroom home

Tara Flippo bought the property at 216 Shutesbury Road, Amherst, from Joan Levine zukas on Nov. 15, 2022. The $640,216 purchase price works out to $273 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 131,551 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
AMHERST, MA
Single-family residence in Westfield sells for $470,000

Jennifer Puffer bought the property at 84 Big Wood Drive, Westfield, from Sharon A Fouche and Heather L Keaveny on Nov. 15, 2022. The $470,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $217. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
Single-family residence in Boylston sells for $750,000

Joseph Brava and Melissa Brava bought the property at 590 Linden Street, Boylston, from D Baird Ft C on Nov. 17, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $240. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional...
BOYLSTON, MA
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $525,000

Eeps LLC acquired the property at 39 Old County Road, South Hadley, from Richard M Bradley and Linda R Bradley on Nov. 17, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $347 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 11.1-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
