ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Chip Chesley, Concord general services director, said he thinks the city will be OK this winter, but if there aren't enough plow drivers, the response time for clearing snow will be longer.
CONCORD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Driver dies in multivehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, New Hampshire — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire

RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
RYE, NH
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Wreaths for veterans' graves delivered to Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — Hundreds of wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves arrived Monday morning in Hudson. The wreaths were from Wreaths Across America and will be used in eight cemeteries across town, including the spot known as "the Poor Farm," the final resting place for many unidentified veterans.
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Storm system to bring plowable snow to New Hampshire later this week

A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and chilly days. Snow showers likely overnight and into early Wednesday, then some sun. Clouds increase Thursday as a large wintry storm approaches. This storm likely bring snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Dover police prepare to hand out more than 100 holiday dinners

DOVER, N.H. — More than 100 Christmas dinners will be handed out to families in Dover this year as part of a decadeslong program run by the city's police department. Throughout the year, Dover police officers join forces with guidance counselors and welfare workers to make a list of families that could use a Christmas dinner.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire couple celebrate 78 years of marriage

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown joyfully celebrated a pair of residents this weekend. Residents Irving and Mae Cable celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary Saturday. Congratulations to the Cables on the wonderful accomplishment.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / Seacoast: Stages: The Kitchen & The Living Room

When award-winning chef Evan Hennessey opened Stages: The Kitchen at 1 Washington Street in Dover in 2012, it was considered a radical concept. A handful of guests dined in his custom kitchen while he cooked a multi-course meal practically at their elbows. The cuisine showcased a range of unique concepts (think steamed custard of leeks and spinach, scallops, black garlic and caraway), and as he cooked, Hennessey shared the story of each dish.
DOVER, NH
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
DOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy