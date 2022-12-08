Read full article on original website
Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Chip Chesley, Concord general services director, said he thinks the city will be OK this winter, but if there aren't enough plow drivers, the response time for clearing snow will be longer.
Driver dies in multivehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, New Hampshire — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
Unearthed footage: WMUR's Santa Claus show features Uncle Gus
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A familiar face is under the white beard and Santa hat in WMUR's Santa Claus show — it's Gus Bernier, also known as "Uncle Gus." "The Uncle Gus Show" aired from 1960 to 1980, and was beloved by many Granite State kids. For Christmas, the...
Concord city councilors approve $35,000 to restore land after homeless camp clearing
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord's city council has unanimously voted to spend $35,000 to clean up a former homeless camp on Locke Road. The camp was one of three sites around the city that was recently cleared out. The land has a conservation easement and city councilors said the money...
Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire
RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
Police say driver traveled 'in excess of' 120 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A driver taken into custody in North Hampton is accused of driving at least 120 mph on Interstate 95. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper clocked Hao Jin, 23, of Portland, Maine, traveling 109 mph, but when the trooper tried to pull him over, he said the driver sped up.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Wreaths for veterans' graves delivered to Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — Hundreds of wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves arrived Monday morning in Hudson. The wreaths were from Wreaths Across America and will be used in eight cemeteries across town, including the spot known as "the Poor Farm," the final resting place for many unidentified veterans.
Video: Storm system to bring plowable snow to New Hampshire later this week
A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and chilly days. Snow showers likely overnight and into early Wednesday, then some sun. Clouds increase Thursday as a large wintry storm approaches. This storm likely bring snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest.
Dover police prepare to hand out more than 100 holiday dinners
DOVER, N.H. — More than 100 Christmas dinners will be handed out to families in Dover this year as part of a decadeslong program run by the city's police department. Throughout the year, Dover police officers join forces with guidance counselors and welfare workers to make a list of families that could use a Christmas dinner.
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
New Hampshire couple celebrate 78 years of marriage
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown joyfully celebrated a pair of residents this weekend. Residents Irving and Mae Cable celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary Saturday. Congratulations to the Cables on the wonderful accomplishment.
Great Food Destination / Seacoast: Stages: The Kitchen & The Living Room
When award-winning chef Evan Hennessey opened Stages: The Kitchen at 1 Washington Street in Dover in 2012, it was considered a radical concept. A handful of guests dined in his custom kitchen while he cooked a multi-course meal practically at their elbows. The cuisine showcased a range of unique concepts (think steamed custard of leeks and spinach, scallops, black garlic and caraway), and as he cooked, Hennessey shared the story of each dish.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
Maine Maritime to hold vigil for 4 students killed in fiery crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Maine Maritime Academy is holding a vigil for four students killed in a fiery weekend SUV crash. The event was to be held Sunday evening for students, faculty and local residents on the lawn of Leavitt Hall a day after the deadly crash shook the community.
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
Visiting Instagram-Worthy Lighthouse Lit Up for the Holidays Should Top Maine Bucket List
Nothing quite stands out the way a lighthouse does. The iconic structures sit idly by, almost stoic-like, through changing seasons and the fickle weather. Maine is no stranger to these historic protectors of seafarers. In fact, the state has 65 of them still standing. While Portland Head Light gets the...
Community Search for Missing Stuffed Bear With Bag of Owner's Son's Ashes Inside
The special bear went missing and was thought to have accidentally been donated to Goodwill.
Third man arrested in connection with Martha's Vineyard bank robbery; New Hampshire man also charged
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A third person is facing charges in connection with a bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard. Romane Clayton, of Jamaica, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Investigators said three men, including one from New Hampshire, wore disguises and stole $39,000 from the bank...
