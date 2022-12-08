The dish that most excites chef Sabrina Tinsley at her new Capitol Hill business, La Dispensa, is a “walking lasagna.” It’s not labeled as such on the menu, just Lasagne Verdi or Lasagne Vegetariane under the hot entrees section. “I don’t know why I’m calling it this in my mind,” says Tinsley, a little proud and a little chagrined; “I don’t usually say it out loud.” But she should: Who wouldn’t jump at the chance to order an “extremely convenient” single portion of Osteria La Spiga’s classic bolognese lasagna in a cup that preserves the warmth of the pasta but doesn’t overheat your hand so you can eat it on the go?

6 DAYS AGO