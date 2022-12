Prairie Lanes scores

Bragging rights for the budding girls basketball rivalry between Sun Prairie East and West belongs to the Wolves. Sun Prairie West hosted East on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the first edition of the rivalry and walked away with a 77-46 victory. "The girls were really excited for this game," Sun Prairie West head coach Ronda McLin said. "There were a lot of emotions, but we also wanted to make sure they were controlled emotions. We wanted to stay focused, control what we could, and do...

